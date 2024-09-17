Generative AI in Animation Market Set to Reach USD 23.60 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 39.3%

Generative AI in Animation Market

The increased demand for realistic animation from the entertainment sector is having a significant impact on the expansion of the market.

Generative AI animation is being widely used to develop creative and visually appealing gaming content across various end-use sectors such as advertising, gaming, television, and movie production.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An in-depth examination of the market trends, developments, top segments, competition, and leading regions has been provided in our comprehensive research report.The generative AI in animation market size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. With an estimated CAGR of 39.3% from 2024 to 2032, the market is projected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?Generative AI, or generative artificial intelligence, is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) capable of creating new content, such as images, text, music, audio, and video. It can be trained to learn various data types and subjects, including human language, programming languages, art, chemistry, and biology. Generative AI in animation refers to the use of AI technologies for creating, modifying or enhancing animations. In animation, the AI type can be used to create lifelike characters having detailed facial expressions and body movements.AI can assist in improving existing animations by identifying inconsistencies in character movements or lighting. Also, it can help create interactive animations that can respond to user inputs. Furthermore, generative AI in animation can be used to automate repetitive tasks and improve the overall efficiency and creativity of animation production. With the expansion of AI-powered tools and software, the generative AI in animation market demand is anticipated to rise.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• The market size for generative AI in animation was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032.• The rising demand for the creation of digital and online content is having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market.• The market segmentation is primarily based on type, component, end-use, and region.• The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?Adobe, Autodesk Inc.; Blue Sky Studios; DreamWorks Animation; Google LLC; Kartoon Studios, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Pixar Animation Studios; ServiceNow; and Walt Disney Animation Studios are some of the generative AI in animation market key players. These players are investing heavily in R&D to expand their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, to expand their global presence.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, Autodesk announced the acquisition of Wonder Dynamics. With the new acquisition, Autodesk aims to offer cloud-based AI technology to enable more artists to create more 3D content across media and entertainment sectors.• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, Kartoon Studios, Inc. introduced its new AI toolkit. The new toolkit aims at improving the quality of animation and streamlining workflow processes.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The increased demand for content creation, especially on online and digital platforms, is the primary factor fueling the generative AI in animation market demand. With generative AI, content creators can develop engaging content in effective and scalable ways.• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Rising advancements in animation processes allow for the development of realistic expressions and movements using existing input data. Along with streamlining production timelines, generative AI in animation allows creators to explore more imaginative storylines.• 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬: AI-powered tools and software leverage complex algorithms to enhance the efficiency and creativity in animation production. The expansion of these tools is impacting the market sales favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America dominated the generative AI in animation market share in 2023. The region’s robust growth is largely due to its vast presence of well-established animation studios and tech firms. These entities are at the forefront of developing and incorporating AI technologies into their offerings to meet diverse consumer demands.• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This is primarily attributed to the rapid adoption of generative AI in animation to meet the increasing demand for high-quality animation. Besides, the advent of digital platforms and streaming services is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Services• Solutions𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• GANs• Transformers• VAEs• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Advertising• Gaming• Movie Production• Television• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞o Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜o Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global generative AI in animation industry size is expected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐑𝐏𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐄𝐲𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.