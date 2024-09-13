ATPC Partners with Photons Solar to Advance Solar PV Mounting Systems in ASEAN

L-R: Mr. Paul Cao, CEO of Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co. Ltd & Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC

This partnership with Photons Solar is a strategic step forward for us as we continue to develop solar PV farms in Sabah.” — Prof Dato’ Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC"), through its subsidiary, ATPC Green Energy Sdn. Bhd. (“ATPC Green Energy”) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Xiamen Photons Solar Technology Co., Ltd (“Photons Solar”), a value chain partner of a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed Fujian Minfa Aluminium Co., Ltd (“Fujian Minfa Aluminium”). This collaboration focuses on developing solar photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems for Malaysia and ASEAN countries. The agreement was signed at Photons Solar’s headquarters in Xiamen, China.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as ASEAN countries intensify their efforts toward a zero-carbon energy future. Governments in the region have been implementing various policies to encourage the development and use of renewable energy, with a strong focus on achieving carbon neutrality. The collaboration between Photons Solar and ATPC Green Energy, both leaders in renewable energy innovation, is designed to accelerate these efforts and drive the transformation of the ASEAN solar market.

Prof Dato’ Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC said, “This partnership with Photons Solar is a strategic step forward for us as we continue to develop solar PV farms in Sabah. Our collaboration aims to address critical issues such as grid stability and power supply challenges, ultimately supporting Sabah’s shift to a clean, affordable, and reliable energy source. By aligning our efforts with a partner that shares our vision, we are well-positioned to make a significant impact on the renewable energy landscape in the region.”

“We believe that sharing technological expertise is the key to driving innovation and fostering collaboration. By working with Photons Solar, we are combining our strengths to create versatile and flexible solar solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the ASEAN market. This partnership allows us to leverage local insights and advanced technologies, further supporting our commitment to advancing renewable energy goals across the region,” How added.

Photons Solar, renowned for its extensive experience in solar PV mounting systems with over 5 gigawatts (GW) in cumulative shipments and a 960,000 square meter manufacturing facility owned by Fujian Minfa Aluminium, brings a wealth of knowledge and advanced technology to this collaboration. The company is committed to providing high-quality, efficient, and customized solar mounting solutions that cater to various customer requirements.

Mr. Paul Cao, Chief Executive Officer at Photons Solar, said, "We are pleased to partner with ATPC Green Energy, given their solid presence and experience in the ASEAN region. Collaborating with a company that understands the local market dynamics allows us to work more effectively towards our shared goals in promoting renewable energy. We look forward to this journey together.”

The projects under this collaboration will leverage Photons Solar’s state-of-the-art solar mounting systems while drawing on ATPC Green Energy’s service-oriented approach. By integrating their expertise in project management, technological innovation, product quality, and service excellence, both companies are poised to deliver efficient, reliable, and environmentally sustainable solar projects that align with the region’s energy needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.