DP World Welcomes First Brazilian Pulp Shipment into Canada

DP World celebrates the arrival of the first pulp shipment into Canada’s Port Saint John, marking a major milestone in North-South American commerce.

SAINT JOHN, CANADA, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has successfully received its first shipment of Brazilian pulp to its terminal at Port Saint John. The shipment, which originated at Brazil’s Port of Itaqui, consisted of 7,500 tonnes of pulp, marking the first delivery of several planned for this year.

Pulp, a critical raw material used in the production of various paper products from everyday household items to industrial goods, is a key Brazilian export – and a critical North American import. Canada alone represents about 10% of the continent's annual intake of 5 million tonnes. The cargo, transported by ship to Saint John, was further distributed to Montreal and Toronto by rail.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “To better facilitate this partnership, we significantly upgraded our Saint John terminal’s capacity. Our facility now includes 500,000 square feet of bonded warehousing space, and we introduced a specialized operating team across our network of pulp handling facilities to optimize the logistics of these imports. With these enhancements, we aim to handle up to 300,000 tonnes annually.”

Produced by Suzano, a global leader in pulp production, the material is part of a longstanding partnership with DP World. In 2018, DP World and Suzano signed a long-term agreement for storage, handling, and transportation services at the Port of Santos. In 2020, a new terminal facility, including a warehouse with an integrated railway station to enhance efficiency has started its operation.

The Port of Santos is home to extensive cellulose pulp operations. Last year, Suzano announced it was planning to expand and modernize its facilities at DP World complex increasing the capacity of the cellulose export complex from 3.3 million tons to 5 million tons annually.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “Our robust partnership with Suzano since 2018 has led to the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure at the Port of Santos, enabling seamless rail transport of cellulose that comes out from the factories to the port 100% though railway – an extremely efficient and innovative logistic. This strong foundation has been pivotal in launching the introduction of this product into the North American market.”

Smith added: “This initiative highlights the growing importance of intra-Americas trade, particularly between Canada and Brazil, as it strengthens the trade connections between North and South America. This new venture not only advances our logistical capabilities but also commits to sustainable supply chain practices, supporting both regions' economic growth and environmental goals.”

