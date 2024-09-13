Super Champs Launches L3 Chain on Base, Creates Open Builder Platform for Scaled Web3 Games Franchise

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Champs Chain will Accelerate Growth with New Games from Builders; Super Champs already the Top Gaming Ecosystem on Base with Two Live Games and More to Come



The Super Champs Protocol Foundation is excited to announce the launch of the Super Champs Chain – a cutting edge gaming optimized L3 that rolls up to the Base blockchain from Coinbase. Built on the web3 game publishing platform and protocol from Joyride Games, the Chain also includes the BuilderKit, a development, growth, and live operations suite for mobile studios. The Super Champs Chain represents the next step in the Foundation’s vision to build a games franchise powered by web3 community, proprietary IP, and mobile game tooling.

Super Champs is an anime-inspired universe where superhero athletes use their powers to compete across multiple action sports. Super Champs already has two popular mobile games built by Joyride Games, Racket Rampage and Bullet League, and a Super Champs HQ web-based questing experience tailored for cryptonatives. Since launching in June, Super Champs has become the top games ecosystem on the Base blockchain with 5MM+ total game installs, 125k+ onchain daily active users, 700k+ onchain monthly active users, 250k+ X followers, and 650k+ YouTube and TikTok subscribers. These blockchain games currently represent ~10% of all daily users on Base, and migration to the L3 will make it a Top 5 gaming blockchain with current activity alone.

“The Super Champs ecosystem has seen dramatic growth already, and it is poised to grow further with the upcoming launch of the $CHAMP token. We aim to build the first scaled web3 gaming franchise, immersing the community in multiple mobile games and a deep story-based universe,” said Vivek Nallavelli, Director of the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. “Our next mission is to empower Builders to bring new, high quality game experiences set in the Super Champs Universe to our engaged community.”

The Super Champs L3 Chain on Base is built on Joyride’s game publishing platform and protocol for web3 mobile games. The Chain uses the Arbitrum rollup stack to achieve rapid and low-cost transaction processing and a gas-free experience for consumers, making it an attractive solution for studios to create immersive game experiences for players. This architecture offloads complex computations from Base, scaling horizontally as part of Joyride’s omnichain network to handle increasing load while inheriting the security guarantees of the Ethereum blockchain. The BuilderKit complements this blockchain infrastructure by offering studios building games cutting-edge mobile-optimized tools to build, grow, and manage their games.

“It’s amazing to see Super Champs generating such excitement for its games and animated series on TikTok and YouTube,” said Omar Siddiqui, Founder & CEO of Joyride Games. “As the first mobile games ecosystem built on our publishing platform and protocol, we can’t wait to see every studio building a Super Champs game accelerate its growth with access to world-class infrastructure. Our long term vision has always been for Super Champs to introduce a new web3 paradigm for game franchises, and it's thrilling to see it come to life.”

With the announcement of the Chain and BuilderKit, Super Champs is evaluating ideas for new games from Builders who want to take advantage of its novel IP and thriving community to build new games.

“We’re still in the nascent stages of understanding the true potential of web3 gaming, and there’s no other web3 native mobile game IP that has already generated early momentum like Super Champs,” said Scott Rupp, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures. “Today’s announcement makes it easier than ever for game developers to build in the robust Super Champs ecosystem, taking us another step closer to decentralization and bringing web3 experiences to the mainstream.”

About the Super Champs Protocol Foundation

The Super Champs Protocol Foundation supports the growth of Super Champs, an anime-inspired web3 franchise powered by community, proprietary IP, and a suite of mobile game tooling for development, growth, and live operations.

The Foundation is backed by top investors and web3 ecosystem participants such as Coinbase Ventures, Animoca, SuperLayer, and leading industry figures such as Gabby Dizon of YGG, EllioTrades of SuperVerse, and Giulio Xiloyannis of MON Protocol.

The Super Champs franchise is now the top game ecosystem on Base, with two live game experiences and a cryptonative web experience attracting 125k+ onchain DAUs, 700k+ onchain MAUs, and animated storytelling content with 650K+ subscribers and 10MM+ views across TikTok and YouTube.

About Joyride Games

Joyride Games is a games and infrastructure company supporting the development of web3 game ecosystems to build next generation franchises. Led by veteran game developers from Disney, Electronic Arts, and Zynga, Joyride has built onchain mobile games, infrastructure, and protocol that have onboarded 10MM+ players to web3. Super Champs is its most recent ecosystem project, and it has partnered with the Super Champs Foundation for its launch.

Backed by leading blockchain and game investors such as BITKRAFT, Solana Ventures, Dapper Labs, OKX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and OpenSea, Joyride has raised $30MM to execute on its vision of player-owned franchises.

Joyride’s web3 game publishing platform and protocol is optimized for mobile games. It includes an omnichain network to support multiple game ecosystems and builder tools encompassing web3 and web2 to develop, operate, and grow high quality mobile games.

Contact

Media Contact

Andrew Wong

fortyseven communications

wong@fortyseven.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.