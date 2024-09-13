Announcement Potential Entering of Distribution Agreement with CICC and JPMorgan

Hong Kong, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Win Securities Limited (“I Win”), a wholly-owned subsidiaries of Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“Garden Stage”), has been in advanced discussions with the derivative trading units of several investment banks, such as China International Capital Corporation Limited (“CICC”) and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“JPM”), with regard to I Win’s distribution of their derivative products, including but not limited to participation notes and options linked to the performance of A-share underlying.

Under the distribution framework with these investment banks, I Win will be able to distribute the sophisticated structured products issued by investment banks to a specific group of clients of I Win. These clients have to be Professional Investors as defined by Securities and Futures Commission in order to participate in the trading of these structured products. These potential strategic partnerships, which offer clients access to financial assets worldwide including Chinese A-shares, will benefit the clients of I Win and the working partners of I Win by providing a much more holistic asset allocation model and create economic benefits to the clients, I Win and other stakeholders in the long run.

Garden Stage is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services.

