Cooperation Agreement with ZZC

Hong Kong, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Win Securities Limited and I Win Asset Management Limited (“I Win”), both being wholly-owned subsidiaries of Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“Garden Stage”), announced today that various strategic initiatives have been agreed with ZZC International (Group) Limited ("ZZC"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong. ZZC is one of the main executing entities of the “Haopin China” ( “好品中国”) campaign of which the main focus is to help Chinese brands and companies go overseas.

These strategic initiatives cover major financial topics such as capital markets consulting, security transactions, introduction of clients, family offices and external asset management.

Under this agreement, I Win and ZZC will work closely together to share common resources and ZZC will introduce working partners to I Win in compliance with the regulatory framework. The two companies will conduct joint promotional activities on a regular basis, such as forums and workshops, on relevant topics including global capital markets and cross-border regulatory framework.

It is a great pleasure, after rounds of negotiations, ZZC has become a strategic partner of I Win and this cooperation will create a win-win situation for I Win’s clients and ZZC’s business partners. The depth and intensity of ZZC’s business partners are astonishing and there will be a lot of added business opportunities for I Win.

Garden Stage is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services.

