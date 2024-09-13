ICP Hosts Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049, Leading Discussions on AI, Web3 & Interoperability

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is set to host Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 , a 2-full day series of conference events on AI and cross-chain technology within the blockchain industry.

Leading speakers, government and funding institutions, projects and ecosystems in Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cosmos and more will be in attendance.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) , a decentralized blockchain technology network, has announced today that they are hosting Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049, an exclusive events marathon, set to take place on September 19 and 20, between 10:00 and 19:00 UTC+8 at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore , an iconic neo-classical landmark of the city-state.

Chain Fusion Hub is a global event series on a mission to create the interoperable Web3 future and uniquely designed to bring together the strongest builders from across different chains.

Over the two days, ICP hosts a series of events alongside partners, with the event attracting some of the leading figureheads, institutions and projects in the space. Dominic Williams (DFINITY), Michael Terpin (Transform Ventures), Sunny Aggarwal (Osmosis), Francesca Puricelli (UNDP), Dr. Marwan (Dubai Dept of Economy and Tourism), H.E. Dr. Seingheng Hul (Ministry of Science and Technology MISTI, Cambodia), Dr. ⁠David Lee (Global Fintech Institute), Casey Rodarmor (Ordinals & Runes), NewTribe Capital, Cointelegraph, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Omnity Network and many others will convene to engage in conversations at the cutting edge of Web3 & AI technology.

According to ICP, “Chain Fusion Hub is a sounding board for important conversations in the cross-chain and interoperability space. The events serve as a catalyst for innovation, bringing together brilliant minds to foster dialogue and build solutions that definitively bridge gaps between blockchains. Join us as we continue to pioneer this transformative space.”

ICP leads the Charge in Decentralization and AI Integrations

The Internet Computer Protocol extends the functionality of Web3 by overcoming the limitations of traditional blockchains and offering a platform for building and running applications at scale, in a secure, transparent and tamper-resistant environment.

Chain Fusion is ICP’s cross chain initiative to “unify the web3 experience” by allowing the Internet Computer Protocol to interconnect with multiple blockchains in a decentralized manner, eliminating the need for a single trusted intermediary such as a bridge.

ICP's groundbreaking approach to decentralization is its crucial contributing factor to AI integrations, enabling AI applications to function globally without relying on traditional cloud service providers. This paves the way for AI developers to fully harness the potential of decentralized computing. With its focus on scalability, ICP ensures that AI applications can process vast amounts of data and perform complex computations in real-time, positioning it as a significant player in the ongoing AI revolution.

Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 Singapore: Two Days of Cutting Edge Web3 & AI Conversations

Day One kicks off with AI Web3 City Luncheon that explores the convergence of AI and Web3 in transforming urban living and creating smart and inclusive cities. Followed by Chain Fusion Day , with exciting presentations and panels of cross-chain solutions and collaborations, as well as the concurrently running IOV2055 which features key blockchain ecosystems from Malaysia. Day One ends with an invite-only Chain Fusion Night VIP party at a “Secret Mansion” location.

Day Two starts off with three events running concurrently – AI 2049 which delves into AI in Web3 innovations and the dialogue around AI and blockchain governance; the Olympus Brunch | Bitcoin Edition which features founders, builders and investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem; as well as Killer Whales Live , the high-stakes Web3 entrepreneur reality TV show. VC<>Startup Connect: Singapore Edition produced by the Cointelegraph Accelerator and NewTribe Capital, connects VCs and startups; RUNES 2049 by Omnity Network and RunesCC focuses on RUNES technology; while Bitcoin Hub Singapore is the biggest Bitcoin event at Token2049 week.

Schedule is as follows:

Day 1 - September 19th:

Day 2 - September 20th:

Please visit the dedicated Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 luma page for the full list of events:

https://lu.ma/chain-fusion-hub-at-token2049-singapore

About Internet Computer Protocol

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a groundbreaking blockchain platform supporting secure, scalable, decentralized applications. Its Chain Fusion technology integrates Bitcoin directly into the network via ckBTC, allowing ICP smart contracts to read and write directly to the Bitcoin network. Chain Fusion enables secure, trustless asset transfers and an exceptional user experience.

About DFINITY Foundation

The DFINITY Foundation is a Swiss non-profit leading the development of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), a decentralized blockchain enabling scalable, secure, and on-chain applications. ICP supports cross-chain operability, integrating with networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Chain Fusion enhances this by enabling seamless interoperability across blockchains, empowering developers to build more flexible decentralized applications. DFINITY aims to create a decentralized internet prioritizing data ownership, security, and privacy.

