LBSTECH Provides API for an Accessible Campus

Developing an AR Accessible Campus Solution through a Partnership with the University of Rochester

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LBSTECH (CEO Lee Siwan), a company dedicated to creating and providing accessible platforms for people with mobility impairments, announced that it would be undertaking a project to develop an accessible campus platform in collaboration with the University of Rochester in New York for the fall semester of 2024.The "AR/VR Practicum" course, aimed at graduate students, has the goal of developing an AR-based navigation solution to enhance wheelchair accessibility on the Eastman Quad campus over a semester. LBSTECH will provide its service APIs, and students will gain hands-on experience by creating AR services using these APIs, enabling practical technology development and real-world application.LBSTECH offers two services in this project. The first is "Road Scanner," a service that collects accessibility data, such as the type of building entrances, types of pathways, and availability of indoor amenities in buildings or stores. The second service, "WheelAR," provides pedestrian route information based on the collected data, guiding wheelchair users along preferred paths to their destinations. Road Scanner provides an application, while WheelAR offers a service API. Students will collect data using Road Scanner and create AR service interfaces as part of their coursework.Regarding the project, CEO Lee Siwan stated, "We are excited to undertake a new project in the United States, following our projects in Vietnam and the UK. We hope that, through the participation of the students, we can expand the accessible campus project by creating a campus that everyone can access."Meanwhile, LBSTECH is a South Korean company specializing in collecting and processing pedestrian environment data. Starting in 2019 with a navigation service for the visually impaired, the company developed a walking navigation service for wheelchair users. Currently, LBSTECH is conducting projects to collect pedestrian environment data for over 300 institutions and companies. It has also carried out service demonstration projects in countries such as Vietnam and the UK. In 2023, it won the "Best Mobile Innovation for Accessibility & Inclusion" category at the MWC Barcelona GLOMO AWARDS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.