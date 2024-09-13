Jelenew by Jelenew Incorporated Wins Silver in A' Sporting Goods Awards

Jelenew

Innovative Cycling Jersey by Jelenew Incorporated Recognized for Excellence in Sporting Goods Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jelenew Incorporated has been announced as a Silver winner in the prestigious A' Design Award and Competition, one of the world's most respected design accolades, for their work "Jelenew" in the Sporting Goods , Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Jelenew cycling jersey within the sporting goods industry, positioning it as a design that embodies innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award is highly relevant to industry professionals, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts alike. By recognizing designs that push boundaries and offer practical benefits, the award showcases products that align with current trends and needs within the sporting goods sector. The Jelenew cycling jersey stands out as a design that not only meets industry standards but also advances them, providing a superior user experience for female cyclists.What sets the Jelenew cycling jersey apart is its unique blend of athletic performance and stylish design. The jersey utilizes technical fabric with aero stripes to minimize drag and optimize aerodynamics, while also incorporating ergonomic customization techniques to adapt to the female physique. This attention to detail results in a garment that offers both comfort and functionality, allowing female cyclists to perform at their best without compromising on style.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the Jelenew cycling jersey has the potential to inspire future designs within the Jelenew Incorporated brand and influence industry standards as a whole. By showcasing the possibilities of combining performance-enhancing features with aesthetic considerations, this award-winning design may encourage further innovation and exploration in the realm of women's cycling apparel, ultimately benefiting the broader cycling community.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jelenew IncorporatedJelenew Incorporated is a global luxury high-performance women's sports brand based in Paris, France, with a focus on cycling apparel. Powered by their exclusive CurveTec™ protective technology, Jelenew aims to provide an exquisite and dynamic lifestyle for active women worldwide. By utilizing French haute couture moulage cutting technology and drawing inspiration from the curves of the female body, Jelenew has developed proprietary designs that unlock women's full athletic potential while channeling the free-spirited essence of athleticism through impeccable craftsmanship.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. Recipients are recognized for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life within the sporting goods sector.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award is a highly respected international competition that recognizes exceptional design excellence across the sporting goods industry. Welcoming entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers, the award provides a platform to showcase design capabilities and gain global exposure. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to the advancement of the field, inspire future trends, and enhance their status within this competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn more about the award, and submit their own innovative designs at https://goldensportsequipmentawards.com

