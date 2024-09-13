Discover the WYZ Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that WYZ (WYZth) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The WYZ/USDT trading pair is available in the Main Zone.



About WYZth

WYZth is a cutting-edge Proof-of-Authority (PoA) Layer 1 EVM blockchain, poised to transform the Web3 landscape. Designed with developers in mind, WYZth enables the creation of secure, scalable, and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps) that meet modern digital ecosystems' demands. With the capability to process up to 10,000 transactions per second, WYZth stands as a robust and reliable blockchain solution. Additionally, WYZth is pioneering Layer-2 solutions using ZK Rollup technology for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TON, addressing their scalability challenges and solidifying its position as a leader in decentralized technology.

The listing of WYZ on XT Exchange represents a significant milestone for the WYZth ecosystem. This partnership will increase WYZ’s visibility and accessibility, connecting it with a broader audience of traders and blockchain enthusiasts. By joining XT Exchange, WYZth is set to make a substantial impact on the global crypto market, offering innovative solutions that push the boundaries of decentralized technology.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented on the listing:

"We are thrilled to welcome WYZth to our platform. WYZth’s innovative approach to solving scalability and usability challenges in the blockchain space aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting pioneering projects that drive the industry forward. We believe this listing will provide immense value to our users and contribute to the broader adoption of Web3 technologies."

Website: https://wyzth.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://wyzthscan.org/

Whitepaper Link: https://wyzth.org/wyzth-whitepaper.pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

WYZth

ab@wyzth.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3ef5b1a-6a10-48fe-8b8d-fcea6eb14d9d

WYZ Listing on XT Exchange WYZ Listing on XT Exchange

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.