Freight forwarding Market Size Expected to Reach $285.15 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% - 2031

Freight forwarding Market

By end-use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Surge in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry worldwide, and rise in free trade agreements between many nations propel the growth of the global freight forwarding market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in international trade activities, the expansion of the e-commerce sector across the globe, and surge in the free trade agreements between various countries drive the growth of the global 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, strict regulations regarding emission levels hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and attaining cost cutting & reducing lead time became possible through the adoption of multimodal systems. This, in turn, is estimated to present opportunities during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2875 The transportation and warehousing segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Transportation & warehousing are the two major functions of logistics. Transportation management is the effective planning and management of logistics operations to maximize use of resources. Transportation management aids in identification of vendor and routing solutions for inbound and outbound orders. Warehousing is defined as the storage of goods, raw materials, semi-finished goods, or finished goods. Warehousing includes functions such as inventory management and order fulfillment. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐒𝐕 𝐀/𝐒, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐆𝐅, 𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨, 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐫é 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐇𝐋, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞+𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐚, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐆The growth of the global freight forwarding market is propelling, owing to growth in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry worldwide, and rise in free trade agreements between nations.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e88d3e00db80382e6c25598e6ed746b8 Based on mode of transport, the sea freight forwarding segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to new technological developments such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and focus on reducing carbon footprints. However, the air freight forwarding segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in offering of multi-modal services and rise in express-parcel deliveries worldwide. Warehousing includes functions such as inventory management and order fulfillment.Based on mode of transport, the sea freight forwarding segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to new technological developments such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and focus on reducing carbon footprints. However, the air freight forwarding segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in offering of multi-modal services and rise in express-parcel deliveries worldwide.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global freight forwarding market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the e-commerce industry in emerging economies and supportive initiatives for the development of logistics infrastructure. However, North America is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements that led to digitalization and the presence of leading players.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2875 However, stringent emission regulations restrain growth of the freight forwarding industry . Furthermore, increase in technological advancements, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period. 