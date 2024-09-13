Aircraft Electrification Market Set for Explosive Growth at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2032 | BAE Systems, Safran S.A., MagniX

Aircraft Electrification Market

Increasing need for cleaner and quieter aircraft, rise in demand for electrical components in aircraft.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is driven by factors such as increasing need for cleaner and quieter aircraft, rise in demand for electrical components in aircraft, and advancement in electric aircraft propulsion systems. However, high voltage and thermal issues of aircraft electrical systems and high capital requirements are hampering the aircraft electrification market growth. On the contrary, expansion of alternative power sources, and development of lithium-ion batteries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aircraft electrification market during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07105 Aircraft electrification refers to the use of electric power in various systems and components of an aircraft, as opposed to traditional fossil fuel-based technologies. This covers electrically powered systems including air conditioning, hydraulic systems, and other auxiliary systems, as well as electric motors, batteries, power electronics, and distribution systems.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐗, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐤.𝐈𝐧𝐜.On the basis of technology, the global aircraft electrification market size has been segmented into more electric, hybrid electric, and fully electric. Hybrid electric is a combination of electric and traditional combustion engines to power aircraft. In a hybrid electric aircraft, an electric motor is used to supplement the traditional gas turbine engine. Hybrid electric technology can help to achieve this goal by reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Airbus is in the development of hybrid electric aircraft technology. The company has developed a prototype hybrid electric aircraft called the E-Fan X, which is designed to be used for regional flights.Based on application, the power generation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in global air traffic and the need for optimized performance delivery encourages the shift of the aviation industry toward electric power generation systems.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/66c7e7b468a9b6e0440b6e108eada783 In recent years, the US government has actively encouraged the creation and use of aircraft electrification technologies. The Electric Aircraft Safety and Sustainability Initiative, a new initiative of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that intends to facilitate the safe integration of electric aircraft into the national airspace system, was unveiled in 2021. The Center of Excellence for Electric Propulsion and Energy Storage, a partnership between the FAA and various institutions focused on improving electric propulsion technology, is one of the efforts that the FAA has formed to encourage the development of electric aviation technologies. The US government has also provided funding for the development of electric and hybrid electric aircraft through initiatives such as the Small Business Innovation Research program and the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in investment, and R&D activities among the civil, defense, and commercial aviation industries for developing power electronics, high-density electric motors and other technological advancements in the aviation industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing economies such as China, India, Japan, and others in the Asia-Pacific region require versatile air transportation solutions across the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07105 Furthermore, several aircraft manufacturing companies are actively pursuing the development and adoption of electrification in aircraft. For instance, Airbus has been exploring various electric and hybrid-electric aircraft concepts, including the E-Fan X program, which aims to develop a hybrid-electric propulsion system for regional aircraft. The company has also unveiled three hydrogen-powered aircraft concepts that could enter service by 2035.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07105 Based on components, the distribution devices segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global aircraft electrification market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it becomes advanced, with features such as remote monitoring and control, power conditioning, and advanced fault detection and isolation. These advancements are improving the reliability and efficiency of aircraft electrification systems.

