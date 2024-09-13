Economic Development Committee Tour on Sept. 13, 2024

MARYLAND, December 9 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 12, 2024

The Economic Development Committee will tour innovation centers in Frederick and Baltimore

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will participate in a bus tour of Maryland innovation centers on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail provided below.

Tour of Innovation Centers

Tour: The members of the ECON Committee and Council staff will participate in a bus tour of Maryland innovation centers. The tour will include stops at the Frederick Innovation Technology Center, and the University of Maryland BioPark, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures and LaunchPort in Baltimore.

The full tour schedule can be viewed in the staff report.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.