'Donald Trump Meets His Maker': G. M. Cassidy’s Play Focuses on January 6th, 2021

Donald Trump Meets His Maker Book Cover President Trump speaking at the January 6th, 2021, rally The Grim Reaper

This timely play will both entertain and edify its readers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Harris -Trump debate behind us and the presidential election less than two months away, Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy’s play Donald Trump Meets His Maker arrives as an invaluable reminder of January 6th’s momentousness. The play also reviews a handful of the landmark events that marked Donald Trump’s rise to, and time in, power.Cassidy’s play offers an explanation, albeit fantastical, for President Trump’s inaction and near silence for 187 minutes during the Capitol siege. After having delivered his rally speech at the Ellipse, Trump has retreated to the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House. Suddenly, the Grim Reaper materializes and announces that the time has arrived for him to take Trump away. In the hope of preventing the Grim Reaper from completing his mission, the president summons Satan, who agrees to listen to Trump’s appeal for clemency. The president attempts to convince Satan to overrule the Grim Reaper by presenting a video playlist titled “Trump’s Big Six,” containing six of what he considers to be his political career’s highlights.The book includes both a URL via which readers can view the clips contained in “Trump’s Big Six” and hand-drawn pictures of the play’s characters and of events referenced in the play. The illustrations and video clips combine with the text to immerse readers in the action, offering a glimpse of what they would experience were they to see a staged version of the play.Reviewers have weighed in. Lisa N. observes, “This is political satire, and it’s funny . . . If you need to laugh at this chaos, check out this play.” Jefferson Sage deems it “a consequential script in the best mold of political theater . . . most relevant in this election year.”When the play’s author decided to have it published in the form of a book, he adopted a pseudonym, Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy. He did so for the protection of his family and himself, as he anticipates some readers will take umbrage at the contents of the play.For those whose curiosity is piqued, Donald Trump Meets His Maker can be purchased as a paperback or eBook via Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Donald-Trump-Meets-His-Maker/dp/B0CTCFN1XH/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= ), Barnes & Noble ( https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/donald-trump-meets-his-maker-gabriel-mikaelis-cassidy/1144433613?ean=9798893304008 ), or the book’s publisher, Author Reputation Press ( https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/donald-trump-meets-his-maker/ ).

Donald Trump Meets His Maker Accompanying Video

