FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for September 19 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The open meeting will commence at 11 a.m. ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the September 19 Commission meeting:

Business Before the Commission:

Staff Presentation on the Social Media and Video Streaming Services 6(b) Orders: Staff from the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Division of Privacy and Identity Protection will update the Commission on its findings arising from the 6(b) orders issued in 2020 to study how social media and video streaming services’ data practices impact American consumers. Any report on these findings is subject to a Commission vote.

Staff Presentation on Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials: Staff from the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Division of Advertising Practices will provide a presentation on the FTC’s Final Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials. The rule will help ensure that reviews, upon which consumers often rely to make purchase decisions, are based on real experience with a product or service.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the September 19 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8 pm ET.

A link to view the meeting will be available on the day of the event, shortly before is starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on FTC.gov.