Dmitry Mishunin Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Influence and Impact,' Co-Authored with Chris Voss

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Dmitry Mishunin, in collaboration with negotiation expert, Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the globe, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

At the core of Influence and Impact is Dmitry Mishunin’s chapter, "Negotiations in an Anonymous World." Dmitry explores the challenges and strategies necessary for successful negotiations in environments where anonymity prevails, emphasizing the enduring importance of empathy, integrity, and transparency in fostering trust and achieving successful outcomes, even when the person on the other side of the screen is just an avatar.

About Dmitry Mishunin:

Dmitry Mishunin, nominated as Hackernoon Contributor of the Year in Data Security, Hacking, and Information Security, and a distinguished member of the Forbes Technology Council, has established himself as a prominent figure in the IT and cybersecurity sectors. As the founder and CEO of HashEx, a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in Web3 and blockchain, Dmitry has built a reputation for his deep knowledge of IT product development and his scientific approach to business.

With extensive experience in global IT markets, from startups to large corporations, Dmitry is renowned for his expertise in modern technologies, vulnerabilities in decentralized systems (DeFi), security audits, and the safety of financial transactions in decentralized applications. Under his leadership, HashEx has become a leader in cybersecurity and smart contracts auditing, conducting over 1,200 audits and safeguarding more than $3.4 billion worth of investor funds.

Dmitry's academic background is as impressive as his professional accomplishments. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Solid State Physics, a Master's degree in Applied Mathematics & Physics with a focus on modern materials and nanotechnologies, and a Master of Business Administration degree. His commitment to education and continuous learning is evident in his contributions to the tech community and his strategic investments in tech startups.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dmitry is an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying activities such as snowboarding, kitesurfing, and track racing. He also finds joy in the company of beloved cats.

For more information, visit www.hashex.org and connect with Dmitry on LinkedIn for updates on his latest projects and initiatives.

