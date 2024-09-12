Repaving on Malahat summit will bring easier, safer travel to mountainous route

CANADA, September 12 - People travelling over the Malahat soon will have a smoother, safer journey ahead, as paving improvements will start this weekend during the evening of Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Resurfacing work will improve a 5.5-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 from the Malahat summit viewpoint to Bamberton, as far north as Mill Bay Road.

Work will take place in the evenings and overnight, during off-peak traffic times only, from 8 p.m. on Sundays until 5 a.m. on Thursdays. Work is expected to be complete in mid-October.

During the active repaving of narrower areas, single-lane-alternating traffic control will be required from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Passage will be maintained through the area with anticipated delays as long as 20 minutes.

During the evening and overnight construction periods, drivers should anticipate these delays through the work area. To minimize disruption, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for extra time when possible, or travel outside of the construction times.

To keep the busy mountainous route safer for all travellers, people are reminded to obey all signs and traffic-management personnel in the area.

For the most up-to-date information, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/