UFC Sphere Event to Feature Proto Hologram Technology

The first-ever holograms of MMA athletes and UFC President and CEO Dana White will greet fans in the lobby of Sphere for UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC

Las Vegas, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, will incorporate Proto Hologram technology in its massive UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC, the historic first first sports event at Sphere, the revolutionary entertainment venue in Las Vegas this Saturday, September 14..

Top names from the UFC roster will appear in life-size, volumetric 4K in Proto machines for fans to interact with in the lobby of Sphere. UFC CEO Dana White will also appear in hologram form. It is the first time Proto holograms have been used in the world of MMA. It will give fans an unprecedented selfie experience with their heroes. It is also the first time Proto will be used inside Sphere.

“We're absolutely fired up to see Proto holograms at Sphere for the first time ever at Noche UFC!" said David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Proto Inc. "UFC is known for delivering unforgettable experiences, and now, with our cutting-edge hologram technology, fans will have a mind-blowing chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with their favorite fighters and even Dana White himself. This is going to be an epic night that sets a new standard for live sports entertainment, and we’re honored to be a part of it!”

NOCHE UFC will comprise over six hours of live MMA action and an immersive film with six chapters from award-winning filmmakers. NOCHE UFC is a tribute to the Mexican people and their culture, as well as a celebration of their fighting spirit and contributions to combat sports in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

The event will utilize Sphere’s state-of-the-art audio and video capabilities to deliver a live experience never before witnessed in the history of sports. The venue’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.





Proto is the inventor of hologram machines and the AI-powered spatial computing platform in use across the sports and entertainment world, including at a dozen major arenas and stadiums in the U.S., on top network television shows, and at the Super Bowl, and has featured entertainers and sports figures such as Manny Pacquiao, Usain Bolt, Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and the Kardashians. Investors include Marshawn Lynch, Albert Pujols, Lil Wayne, Howie Mandel and Paris Hilton. Proto is also in use by Fortune 500 companies around the world in finance, manufacturing, retail, education and health care.

About UFC:

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 283 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Proto Inc.:

Proto Inc., based in Los Angeles, is the pioneer in hologram technology and spatial computing. With global showrooms in New York, London, Dubai, Seoul and more, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the smaller Proto M, and a suite of hologram AI and provides spatial computing services worldwide. Discover more at protohologram.com and see Proto in action: @ProtoHologram on Instagram, X, and TikTok.









