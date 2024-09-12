Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Conditional Redemption of 6.75% Notes due 2025

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC) announced today that it has caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 6.75% Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 390320 406; NASDAQ: GECCM) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its conditional option to redeem, in whole, the issued and outstanding Notes, pursuant to Section 1104 of the Indenture, dated as of September 18, 2017, by and between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (f/k/a American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC), as trustee (the “Trustee”), and Section 1.01(h) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of January 19, 2018, by and between the Company and the Trustee. The Company will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Notes on October 12, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”), subject to the condition precedent that the Company closes its public offering of 8.125% Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes Offering”). At the Company’s discretion, the Redemption Date may be delayed until such time (including more than 60 days after the date hereof) as the 2029 Notes Offering has been completed, or the redemption of the Notes may not occur and the notices to the holder of the Notes may be rescinded if the 2029 Notes Offering is not completed by the Redemption Date or by the date to which the Redemption Date is delayed. The Notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from September 30, 2024, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). Questions relating to the notice of redemption should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, LLC via telephone at 1 (800) 937–5449.



About Great Elm Capital Corp.

GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and income generating equity investments, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, fluctuations in interest rates, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

