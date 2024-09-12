D’Addario Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation with Special Releases and Events

Musical Instrument Accessories Manufacturer Launches Vintage-Inspired Products, Digital Content and Special Concert

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D’Addario , the world-renowned manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, is marking its 50th anniversary with a series of special offerings that highlight the company’s rich history and enduring legacy.



“Our anniversary is a testament to our dedication to providing musicians with the tools and accessories that inspire their highest level of performance,” said Jim D’Addario, Founder & Chairman, D’Addario. “We’ve created these special offerings to invite our customers, partners, and employees to share in our celebration, as we remain grateful for their ongoing support. As we look to the future, we look forward to continuing to inspire and empower musicians for many more generations.”

While the D’Addario brand celebrates 50 years, the family’s string-making tradition dates back over 400 years. To share this incredible journey, D’Addario has launched a scrollable digital timeline on its website. This immersive retrospective offers visitors a glimpse into the company’s evolution—from its humble beginnings in Italy, crafting strings from sheep intestines, to becoming a global leader in the music accessories industry. In just minutes, visitors can explore generations of knowledge and innovation that define D’Addario’s story.

As part of the celebration, D’Addario is also releasing a limited-edition line of vintage-inspired merchandise that reflects the look and feel of the brand that musicians first fell in love with. The collection includes T-shirts, hats, and other memorabilia that connect long-time players as well as a whole new generation, to the brand’s iconic visual identity.

Additionally, D’Addario is releasing a limited edition 50th Anniversary Collector’s tin featuring the original packaging of Phosphor Bronze (acoustic) and XL (electric) strings, paying tribute to the brand’s very first groundbreaking strings.

D'Addario has also launched a multi-episode documentary series titled “ Jim’s Corner .” In this series, Jim D’Addario sat down for 50 hours of interviews, offering an in-depth oral history of the company that will preserve the company’s story for future generations. Jim’s unique brand of storytelling captures his relentless pursuit of innovation that has driven D'Addario’s growth and leadership in the music industry.

The anniversary celebrations will culminate with “ A World-Class Evening of Classical Guitar ,” a special concert being held at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event revives a D’Addario tradition from the 1970s, when Jim and Janet D’Addario established their original classical guitar concert series. This year’s concert is featuring legendary classical guitarists who have long been connected to D’Addario, including Paco Peña, Ben Verdery, and Badi Assad, and emerging icons Xuefei Yang and the Davisson Duo. The event highlights D’Addario’s ongoing support for musicians across the globe.

For more information on D’Addario’s 50th anniversary celebrations, please visit daddario.com .

About D’Addario

D’Addario & Company, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacturing of musical instrument accessories, including strings, drumheads, reeds, and more. Founded in 1974, D’Addario is committed to innovation, quality, and supporting musicians worldwide. With a rich history and a forward-looking vision, D’Addario continues to set the standard for excellence in the music industry.

