Premier Workspaces Adds Brentwood Glen Location

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Workspaces, based in Irvine, California, a national flexible workspace leader, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Brentwood Glen location at 500 South Sepulveda in Los Angeles – conveniently located near the 405, Sunset Blvd, and Wilshire Blvd.



Clients will immediately recognize the mirror-clad façade, located on the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard & Cashmere Street, bordering Bel Air and Westwood neighborhoods. Premier Workspaces occupies the 4th and 5th floors with over 80 private offices, including contiguous options for larger teams. The location also features on-site hospitality, reception, full-service meeting rooms, dedicated team suites, covered parking, and so much more.

“Brentwood is a spectacular area. We’ve been here for many years, and we’re excited to add this location. Given its proximity to the 405, it’s also an ideal setting for commuters or those who need to support clients from different areas across Los Angeles,” said Amy Fuller, Premier’s President.

Michael Pollack, Premier’s VP of Real Estate, continued “We also have a unique opportunity to service larger teams at this location, which will offer private offices and larger team rooms that can be easily configured in a variety of ways. This is a great long-term solution for growing companies but can also be used as interim swing space.”

The Pixl building is a landmark for any passersby on the 405 Freeway as they traverse the Sepulveda Pass. This iconic building can serve as a business’s headquarters with a virtual office address or a full-time office.

For more information about Premier Workspaces’ 500 S. Sepulveda Los Angeles office space, meeting room rental, or virtual office address, please visit the webpage or call (310) 492-4300.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) is a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 144 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/premier-workspaces/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PWSpaces

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PremierWorkspaces

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/premierworkspaces

Contact: Charlie Brown 949-253-4179 - cbrown@premierworkspaces.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.