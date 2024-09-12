Shed Builder Selects Richmond County for $7 Million Expansion

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that GP Portable Buildings LLC, a manufacturer of outdoor storage buildings, will create 51 new jobs in Richmond County. The company will invest $7.4 million to locate a manufacturing facility in Marston.

“We are glad to see more jobs and investments being made in Richmond County,” said Governor Cooper. “Through prior work with North Carolina contractors, Graceland Portable Buildings is confident in establishing its own manufacturing facility because of our skilled workforce, our robust transportation infrastructure, and the affordability of doing business in our state.”

Headquartered and registered in Kentucky as Graceland Properties, LLC, Graceland is registered in North Carolina as GP Portable Buildings LLC. The company will operate in Richmond County as a manufacturer, distributor, and installer of portable buildings and outdoor storage sheds for various applications. With direct and dealer sales, Graceland uses innovative technology and engineering for its high-quality designs that can be certified for housing. The company will increase its footprint with a 100,000-square foot manufacturing facility to double production capacity.

“Graceland Portable Buildings is thrilled to expand our operations in North Carolina with this new manufacturing facility," said Greg French, CEO of Graceland Portable Buildings. "This investment not only represents our commitment to growth and innovation but also underscores our dedication to creating high-quality products and providing meaningful job opportunities in the community. We are excited to be a part of North Carolina’s economic landscape and look forward to contributing to its vibrant future.”

“The Marston plant will be a showcase of state-of-the-art technology and advanced manufacturing processes,” said Michael Derkacy, COO who will oversee the project. “This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and sets the new standard in the portable building industry.”

“North Carolina continues to attract advanced manufacturers across all industries to every corner of the state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, North Carolina is committed to further developing the diverse labor pool that growing companies need as they expand and meet product demand.”

Although salaries will vary by position, the average annual wage will be $43,335 which exceeds the Richmond County average. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Graceland’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Richmond County and rural North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator David W. Craven, Jr. “The addition of these new jobs and investments will improve the prosperity of our local economy and the livelihood of our residents.”

“We appreciate the diligence of everyone that helped recruit this company to our community,” said N.C. Representative Ben T. Moss, Jr. “We are excited to see them transform the vacant space into a vibrant production facility that will invite other businesses to our corporate community.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Richmond Community College, Richmond County, and Richmond County Economic Development Corporation.