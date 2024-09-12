Patented Fish Measuring Feature Headlines onWater Fish's Newly Launched C.A.T.C.H Project, Empowering Community Science in Recreational Angling

onWater Fish is the first-ever recreational mobile mapping app to integrate a photo-based fish measurement tool alongside a suite of community science tools, empowering everyday anglers to make a real difference for our watersheds and coastal areas.

Boulder, CO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onWater Fish, the leading mobile mapping app for recreational anglers, unveils the ambitious C.A.T.C.H Project (Community of Anglers Tracking for Conservation & Habitat), a groundbreaking initiative combining AI-powered tools like the first-ever and patented fish length estimation from a photo and community science to transform recreational fishing and fisheries management organizations’ approach to conservation and data acquisition efforts. onWater Fish is the first-ever recreational mobile mapping app to integrate a photo-based fish measurement tool alongside a suite of community science tools, empowering everyday anglers to make a real difference for our watersheds and coastal areas. For scientists it provides a mobile, real-time data collection tool, and for anglers, a private journal to document their experiences, helping them fish smarter and contribute valuable information for fisheries management.



Harnessing AI for Smarter Conservation:

onWater, with its deep roots in conservation, has spent years developing innovative tools to tackle the critical challenges facing our watersheds. Their proactive approach has positioned them as a recognized industry leader and a driving force for positive change.

Newly Patented, Industry First, AI-driven Fish Length Measurement: onWater has developed and patented the first AI-driven suite of technology tools to revolutionize the way Fisheries Management organizations collect data and protect fish populations. This solution eliminates the need for traditional methods like tape measures or use of reference objects, allowing for quick, stress-free fish measurement through a simple photograph . This feature delivers length data within seconds, enhancing research and conservation efforts. Additionally, onWater captures valuable location-based water and weather data alongside the specifics of each fish, providing a comprehensive understanding of the entire ecosystem. By partnering with onWater, organizations and anglers alike can contribute to further refining this groundbreaking technology.

onWater has developed and patented the first AI-driven suite of technology tools to revolutionize the way Fisheries Management organizations collect data and protect fish populations. This solution eliminates the need for traditional methods like tape measures or use of reference objects, allowing for quick, . This feature delivers length data within seconds, enhancing research and conservation efforts. Additionally, onWater captures valuable location-based water and weather data alongside the specifics of each fish, providing a comprehensive understanding of the entire ecosystem. By partnering with onWater, organizations and anglers alike can contribute to further refining this groundbreaking technology. Expert Fish Species Identification: Another problem that onWater aims to help solve is proper identification of fish species. Many anglers hit the water every year knowing regulations but struggle to properly identify the species of trout they just caught. The onWater Fish app has integrated 3rd party species identification tools that instantly identifies the fish from a vast database of 289 freshwater and saltwater species.

"By empowering anglers to become community scientists, onWater Fish is providing an innovative mechanism to expand exponentially the collection of information and enhance our understanding of aquatic ecosystems. We encourage all fishing industry leaders to support this effort and encourage their communities to get involved by downloading the onWater Fish app and contributing to the freely-accessible community science opportunities. By working together, we can ensure the sustainability of the fish and aquatic ecosystems we love for generations to come." - Alex Maier, onWater CMO

Supporting "Keep Fish Wet" & Data Privacy for Fish Welfare:

onWater Fish encourages responsible angling practices. Our AI-powered tools minimize fish handling, promoting the "Keep Fish Wet" principles for healthier fish populations. We also prioritize data privacy and unlike other fishing mobile apps, onWater Fish won't contribute to spot burning – an angler's success on the water remains private to them. Any catch that is logged remains in their own private in-app journal and is only shared with vetted conservation agencies engaged in fisheries and watershed research.

How Leading Conservation Organizations are now Integrating the onWater Fish app and helping to Pioneer Community Science in Recreational Fishing:

TroutSpotter (Coming Soon to a Watershed Near You!):

“TroutSpotter represents a remarkable advancement in fisheries science, enabling unprecedented image-based tracking of individual trout. onWater Fish is an ideal platform to engage community scientists and generate crucial data for trout conservation and restoration efforts.” - Ben Letcher, USGS. Integrating an AI-enabled individual fish identification platform developed by WILDME and the USGS through a collaboration with Trout Unlimited, onWater Fish is the exclusive mobile app for "TroutSpotter."

Science on the Fly - Conservation Observation Tool:

"The true measure of conservation lies not just in data, but in the felt experience of our connection to the natural world. Through mindful observation with the onWater Fish tool and embodied action, anglers can become the stewards our waters need," says John L. Le Coq, Founder and CEO of Fishpond. onWater Fish and Science on the Fly (SOTF) have worked together to modernize how their 150+ community scientists collect data in the field. Rather than using their field books, the new Conservation Observation tool is a step forward to make the processes of community-generated data collection more streamlined for the angler and the scientists.

A Call to Action for the Fishing Industry and Anglers alike:

"AFFTA is thrilled to see onWater empowering anglers and harnessing the power of AI. This tool will allow us to persuade managers to look at our fisheries more holistically and listen to anglers who are seeing the changes in real time. This data will be invaluable in our fight for healthy fisheries, allowing us to advocate with concrete evidence and a collective voice." - Lucas Bissett, AFFTA Executive Director

Fisheries Management Organizations: We invite organizations whose mission is fisheries management and/or conservation to reach out to our team to learn more about how they can integrate the value of onWater fish technology and users into their own efforts.

We invite organizations whose mission is fisheries management and/or conservation to reach out to our team to learn more about how they can integrate the value of onWater fish technology and users into their own efforts. Fishing Product Manufacturers, Retailers, and Outfitters : onWater Fish is actively collaborating with many brands and community-based organizations to spread the word and advocate for the use of these free-to-use conservation tools. If your company believes in putting conservation in the hands of your customers, followers and fans, reach out to onWater today.

onWater Fish is actively collaborating with many brands and community-based organizations to spread the word and advocate for the use of these free-to-use conservation tools. If your company believes in putting conservation in the hands of your customers, followers and fans, reach out to onWater today. Become a Community Scientist Yourself: By harnessing the power of AI, fostering conservation, and prioritizing data privacy, onWater Fish lets you enjoy the sport while safeguarding our invaluable aquatic resources. Log your fish, share your observations, and become a community scientist and use your data to become a smarter angler. Download the app (available on iOS and Android) and join a community dedicated to preserving our waters for future generations.



"Our unique strength lies in being a data company first. Through our mobile app, we're putting powerful conservation tools in the hands of every angler, free of charge. We're not just collecting data for fisheries management, we're empowering anglers with insights to improve their fishing experience with every fish they catch or trip they take. It goes without saying, but this whole project is a huge part of our vision of Fishing Access for All™" - Alex Maier, CMO at onWater Fish

If your organization is interested in working with onWater, please contact Alex Maier, alex@onwaterapp.com or visit the C.A.T.C.H. Project’s landing page . Together with onWater Fish, we can create a powerful network for positive change.

Experience the future of fishing with onWater Fish. Download the app today.

About onWater Fish:

onWater Fish empowers anglers of all skill levels to become conservationists in their own backyard. By combining cutting-edge technology with a passion for sustainability, we provide the tools and resources anglers need to discover new fishing spots, identify and log catches, contribute to community science, and support vital conservation initiatives.

Attachment

Alex Maier, alex@onwaterapp.com

onWater_Fish_Fish_Measuring_Tool onWater Fish is the first-ever recreational mobile mapping app to integrate a photo-based fish measurement tool alongside a suite of community science tools, empowering everyday anglers to make a real difference for our watersheds and coastal areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.