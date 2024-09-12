Home Cooks Elevate AI to a More Human Level with BakeSpace.com’s ‘BakeBot’

More Than Just a Recipe Generator, BakeBot Leverages Contextual and Agentic AI to Harness the Expertise and Passion of BakeSpace’s Grassroots Food Community

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the growing buzz about artificial intelligence, home cooks are hungry to learn how AI can help them in the kitchen. Can it enhance their skills, or is it a distraction that serves up robotic information and dehumanizes the culinary experience?



The answer is becoming clearer with the launch of BakeSpace.com’s ‘BakeBot’ (https://bakespace.com/bakebot) -- the first AI kitchen assistant infused with the experience, wisdom and warmth of real-life home cooks.

More than just a recipe generator, BakeBot is the first free AI tool that answers cooking-related questions, generates amazing recipe images, digitizes handwritten recipe cards, saves/shares recipes online and even publishes digital cookbooks.



BakeBot is powered by contextual AI that taps into the collective know-how of the grassroots BakeSpace community. It is trained to understand what home chefs are looking for and to make uniquely relevant recommendations. Launched in 2006 as the first online food-themed social network, BakeSpace has more than 1.5 million diverse member profiles and 100,000-plus member-submitted recipes for all things cooking, baking and food-related.

Beyond its contextual AI capabilities, BakeBot’s agentic AI adapts to changing situations, allowing it to think on its feet rather than merely responding to data through predefined algorithms.

With BakeBot, home cooks can brainstorm ideas and experiment in the kitchen with confidence. It doesn’t just provide a recipe and move on – it collaborates with the user to refine the recipe until it’s optimized. It can create the perfect new recipe from scratch or provide a fresh take on recipes that are tried and true.

BakeBot also adapts to each user’s cooking style, experience and preferences. Users can select their preferred BakeBot persona and skill level, including “home cook” (warm and encouraging), “pro chef” (direct and challenging) or “adventurous” (sassy and unpredictable).



“BakeBot is like having a friendly and experienced chef by your side to guide you every step of the way,” said BakeSpace Founder Babette Pepaj. “It takes culinary AI to a new, more human level by combining technology with the heart and soul of a grassroots community.”



BakeBot’s engagement with users is informed by feedback and real-life experiences from the BakeSpace community (via contextual AI). It also has the ability to adapt to discussions with autonomy (via agentic AI). Together, these capabilities enable BakeBot to anticipate and address questions that home cooks may not have considered asking.



For example, someone who’s planning to bake a wedding cake may forget to consider how to transport the finished cake without damaging it. BakeBot anticipates such needs, without prompting, to offer helpful tips.



BakeBot empowers home cooks to:

Create custom original recipes tailored to their culinary style, dietary needs, skill level, taste preferences, etc., as well as modify tried-and-true recipes shared by BakeSpace members.

Brainstorm ideas and get answers to food-related questions. BakeBot also offers pairing suggestions, ingredient and cooking method substitutions, presentation and storage suggestions, cost/budgeting estimates, waste reduction tips, nutritional information, recipe history, fun facts, etc.

Digitize and preserve old recipe cards – even hard-to-read handwritten cards with missing information.

Save, archive and share recipes online (and even publish and sell digital cookbooks).

Automatically generate stunning recipe images.

Engage with users and create recipes in just about any language – from Albanian to Zulu – plus convert and present information using different measuring systems.

Pepaj says the difference between BakeBot and general-purpose AI platforms is akin to the difference between an experienced chef and someone who’s smart but doesn’t really know their way around a kitchen. The chef intuitively understands what you are looking for and provides relevant advice, while the non-chef can lead you astray. BakeBot isn’t just smart; it is built with a culinary focus and fortified by a real-world food community.



BakeBot is available on BakeSpace.com with unlimited free access at https://bakespace.com/bakebot. It is also integrated into every BakeSpace.com recipe page to make recipe modifications and answer cooking-related questions. Some advanced BakeBot features require free BakeSpace membership.



BakeBot was honored at this year’s 28th Annual Webby Awards for its innovative use of AI to foster community and connection. BakeSpace.com has earned multiple Webby Award honors across various categories, including Best Community Website and Best Food Website.



“BakeSpace has introduced many firsts over the past 18 years,” Pepaj noted. “While we aren’t the first to launch a culinary AI tool, we’re the first to combine advanced AI with a real-life food community. BakeBot helps make cooking more creative, accessible and fun.”



About BakeSpace.com

BakeSpace.com was launched in 2006 as the Web's first food-themed social network and recipe swap. It is an independent, grassroots community by and for people who love to cook, bake and express their passion for all things food-related. Users create and share recipes, publish and sell interactive cookbooks (via the Cookbook Café marketplace), and connect with other home cooks from around the world. BakeSpace.com has earned numerous industry accolades, including 18 Webby Award honors and nominations, multiple w3 (Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts) Awards and the “Outstanding Use of New Technology” award from IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). Discover more at https://bakespace.com.



View BakeBot teaser video at https://bakespaceshop.com/pages/bakebot-ai-recipe-maker.

Access BakeBot Images at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3khz9jxfo722xwam4f6ly/ANTp-gQj8tTw6n5B-Q8Qv3w?rlkey=w54oktvnqpw68xuiibsyfc7yp&dl=0



