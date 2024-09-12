Credit Acceptance Named One of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ by Great Place To Work® and Fortune

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for the tenth consecutive year. The Company ranked #13 out of 50 companies in the large company category.



“At Credit Acceptance, we’re committed to offering our team members flexibility and opportunities for career growth, setting them up for success in our mission of making car ownership accessible to those who need it most,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer.

Our award-winning workplace is designed to meet the needs of every team member. In addition to being a remote-first employer, we provide team members with flexible scheduling, generous paid time off, and benefits and initiatives that support physical and mental health and wellness. We embrace flexibility and continually seek new ways to enhance collaboration among team members. Our performance evaluation practices align compensation with individual and company success, and we conduct annual reviews that focus on our core values to ensure equity and transparency for all team members.

Additionally, we support the causes and activities our team members care about most—choices guided and “championed” by team members themselves. We allocate time each month for hourly team members to participate in both in-person and virtual camaraderie-building activities.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list is based on employee survey results from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. It honors companies in these industries that excel in fostering trust, fairness, and inclusivity, thereby creating a positive and supportive work environment for all employees.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com

