RCP promises a fresh start in AGM address to fellows

Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as RCP president, and is senior censor and vice president for education and training, has set out her vision for the future of the college in an AGM address watched by more than 250 fellows.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) held its annual general meeting (AGM) of fellows on 10 September at its Regent’s Park building in London. Attended by 258 fellows, the AGM was held on the same day that The King’s Fund released the findings of its independent learning review of the events surrounding the March 2024 extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held to discuss the role of physician associates. Read the RCP response to The King’s Fund review.

During her AGM address, Dr Mumtaz Patel told RCP fellows:

‘The RCP must become more inclusive, modern and transparent in how it works with, and for, our members. We are working hard to regain the trust and confidence of our physicians.

‘I want to re-establish the RCP as the voice of medicine and the voice of our membership. I have made it clear – and will continue to make it clear – that the medical workforce is the backbone of the NHS. Without physicians, the healthcare system would collapse.

‘I am incredibly proud and feel privileged to be a doctor. I am proud to be a physician and a member of the RCP. Proud to belong to a global community of medical leaders, spanning every career stage from medical student to emeritus consultant. Proud to play my part.

‘It is you, our 40,000 members and fellows, who make up this college. Thank you for everything that so many of you do for the RCP, your patients, your colleagues and the NHS. And thank you for being with us, as we refocus, refresh and reset our vision for the future.

‘I believe that, for the RCP, this is a fresh start.’

Reflecting on next steps for the RCP, Dr Patel explained:

‘As physicians, our core purpose is to deliver high quality care to patients and the public. Everything we do as doctors, and at the RCP, is about supporting each other to put patients first.’

Over the coming months, the RCP will:

deliver constitutional and governance modernisation, involving external support, and in consultation with fellows, members and other stakeholders

establish a new ‘next generation’ cross-college workstream and oversight group to advocate for improvements to the working lives of early career doctors

deliver all the recommendations of the post-EGM short life working group on PAs

continue to lobby NHS England to review the number of projected numbers for PAs in their Long Term Workforce Plan

close the Faculty of Physician Associates by the end of 2024.

Dr Patel will write to all fellows and members on Monday with a link to the AGM recording.

AGM recording

The annual general meeting (AGM) of fellows was held on Tuesday 10 September 2024. The meeting was attended by 258 fellows (64 in person and 194 online). Fellows and members are able to view a recording of proceedings here (behind the login). Please note that the AGM is a closed meeting of fellows in line with bye-law 4.2. AGM proceedings (the papers and recording) should be treated as confidential in line with bye-law 30.1.