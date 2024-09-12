Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Pablo Magdaleno as President of Operations and Client Experience

Pablo A. Magdaleno Carlos, CLU, ChFC

Pablo brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our firm, further enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is excited to announce the hiring of Pablo Magdaleno as the new President of Operations and Client Experience. Pablo brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our firm, further enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.

Pablo joins Crown Wealth Strategies with over a decade of experience in the financial industry. His expertise in finance, client relations, and strategic development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and support our clients in achieving their financial goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pablo to our team,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies. “His extensive experience and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide personalized and comprehensive financial solutions. We are confident that Pablo will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients.”

Pablo graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in business administration degree in Operations & Supply Chain Management from the University of Texas at El Paso. Additionally, he currently holds the following Licenses: SIE, Series 6, Series 7, Series 63, Series 66, and Series 26. Additionally, Pablo holds the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) from the American College of Financial Services.

“I am excited to join Crown Wealth Strategies and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Pablo Magdaleno. “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s success and helping our clients achieve their financial objectives.”
Crown Wealth Strategies is a leading financial planning practice in El Paso, TX, specializing in wealth management, estate planning, and business succession planning. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, and a New York Life Company.

Aurora Salazar
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Pablo Magdaleno as President of Operations and Client Experience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Aurora Salazar
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
Company/Organization
Crown Wealth Strategies
P.O. Box 13325
El Paso, Texas, 79913
United States
+1 915-613-4300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

More From This Author
Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Pablo Magdaleno as President of Operations and Client Experience
JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
Lizzie Dipp Metzger Named #11 on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals and #2 Best-in-State
View All Stories From This Author