ACHI President Assesses Arkansas’s Healthcare Landscape in 2024

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and Arkansas Hospital Association President and CEO Bo Ryall assess the healthcare landscape in Arkansas in a story published today (Sept. 10) by Talk Business & Politics.

In separate interviews, Thompson and Ryall offer their thoughts on topics including the financial pressures on rural hospitals, the fallout of the Medicaid “unwinding,” the state’s physician shortage, and factors contributing to the state’s high maternal and infant mortality rates.

For more on these topics, see: