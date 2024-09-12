Legal Soft Attending the Inaugural Personal Injury Mastermind Conference PIMCon 2024: Elevate Your Personal Injury Practice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft is thrilled to announce its participation in the inaugural Personal Injury Mastermind Conference PIMCon 2024. As a key player in supporting personal injury law firms, Legal Soft will be at Booth #8, ready to engage with attendees and showcase how our innovative virtual staffing and marketing solutions can enhance your firm’s efficiency and success. The event is set to take place from September 15 to 17, 2024, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

What is PIMCon 2024?

PIMCon 2024 is the premier conference dedicated to personal injury law, bringing together top attorneys and legal professionals. This event is designed to provide valuable insights, strategies, and practical advice for improving personal injury practices. With a focus on networking, learning, and growth, PIMCon is essential for those looking to excel in an evolving legal landscape.

Why Attend PIMCon 2024?

PIMCon 2024 offers:

Expert Insights : Hear from leading attorneys and industry experts sharing their knowledge and strategies.

: Hear from leading attorneys and industry experts sharing their knowledge and strategies. Networking Opportunities : Connect with fellow personal injury professionals and expand your professional network.

: Connect with fellow personal injury professionals and expand your professional network. Practical Workshops : Engage in hands-on sessions to enhance your legal practice and marketing techniques.

: Engage in hands-on sessions to enhance your legal practice and marketing techniques. Innovative Solutions: Discover the latest advancements in personal injury law and practice management.

Legal Soft at Booth #8: Your Partner in Law Firm Success

At Legal Soft, we provide essential tools for law firms seeking to improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and scale effortlessly. From virtual staffing to digital marketing and mobile app development, our services are designed to help personal injury firms adapt to an evolving legal landscape. Visit us at Booth #8 to explore how our virtual staffing, social media management, and custom mobile app development solutions can streamline your operations and boost your online presence.

Stay Connected at PIMCon’s After-Hours Events

PIMCon’s after-hours events offer a relaxed setting for networking and fun. Legal Soft is excited to be part of the evening festivities, with our logo featured on the DJ booth. Join us to unwind, connect with colleagues, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere.

Why You Should Attend PIMCon 2024

PIMCon 2024 is a must-attend event for personal injury attorneys seeking to advance their practice. The conference provides unparalleled opportunities to gain insights from top professionals, learn about the latest trends, and build valuable connections.

Stop by and Meet the Legal Soft Team

We invite you to visit us at Booth #8 throughout the event. Our team is eager to meet you, discuss your firm’s needs, and demonstrate how Legal Soft’s services can support your goals. Whether it’s improving your workflow or managing your marketing efforts, we are here to help you succeed.

Event Details:

Dates : September 15-17, 2024

: September 15-17, 2024 Location : The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

: The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ Booth: 8



“PIMCon 2024 is an exciting opportunity to connect with leaders in personal injury law and explore innovative solutions for improving legal practices. We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking event and look forward to engaging with attendees,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a collective of Legal Industry Practice Experts dedicated to helping law firms scale and succeed. With a deep understanding of the legal industry, we tailor solutions to meet the specific needs of law firms. Our services include:

Virtual Staffing Solutions : Let us handle administrative tasks with expert virtual staff, allowing your team to focus on higher-level work.

: Let us handle administrative tasks with expert virtual staff, allowing your team to focus on higher-level work. Social Media & Digital Marketing : Boost your firm’s online presence and visibility through strategic campaigns that attract more clients.

: Boost your firm’s online presence and visibility through strategic campaigns that attract more clients. Custom Mobile App Development: Elevate your client engagement with mobile apps designed for the modern law firm.



These services are designed to streamline your operations, allowing you to focus on what matters most—practicing law and delivering results for your clients.

An Event You Don't Want To Miss

PIMCon 2024 promises to deliver valuable insights, networking opportunities, and actionable takeaways. Legal Soft is excited to be part of this event and looks forward to contributing to the conversations and connections at PIMCon 2024.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Soft

Address: 21371 Ventura Blvd. Suite #100 Los Angeles, California

Phone: (424) 341-4917

Email: kia@legalsoft.com

