Paul Mooney Joins Badre Law as a Personal Injury Attorney

Badre Law welcomes Paul Mooney, a skilled lawyer specializing in personal injury and insurance coverage, bringing expertise and dedication to our team.

When hiring an accident lawyer, you must be confident that they’ll represent your best interests and successfully get you the compensation you deserve.” — Daniel Badre, Accident Lawyer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badre Law Professional Corporation is pleased to welcome Paul Mooney, a distinguished lawyer specializing in personal injury litigation, to its growing team. With nearly two decades of experience, Mooney strengthens the firm’s ability to handle complex cases involving statutory accident benefits, tort litigation, and insurance disputes.

Mooney’s expertise spans a wide range of personal injury matters, including cases related to motor vehicle collisions, boating accidents, and other incidents requiring specialized legal knowledge. Recognized as a skilled car accident lawyer, he has built a reputation for providing strategic counsel in challenging legal contexts.

A graduate of the University of British Columbia’s law program, Mooney began his career in Vancouver after being called to the British Columbia Bar in 2005. Since returning to Ottawa in 2014, he has represented clients at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Court of Appeal, applying his experience to advocate effectively for those facing life-altering injuries and complex insurance issues.

Beyond litigation, Mooney brings additional value to clients through his designation as a Certified Risk Manager. This qualification enables him to assist businesses in evaluating and improving their enterprise risk management programs and policies, complementing his legal practice with broader organizational insights.

The addition of Mooney reinforces Badre Law’s commitment to serving clients across Ontario with professionalism and a client-centered approach. Known for addressing complex car accident cases and insurance disputes, the firm is dedicated to providing clear guidance through the legal process.

About Badre Law:

Badre Law Professional Corporation is an Ottawa-based firm specializing in personal injury law, including cases involving car accidents, insurance claims, and statutory accident benefits. With a focus on practical solutions and informed advocacy, the firm serves clients throughout Ontario. For more information, visit www.badrelaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

