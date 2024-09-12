Submit Release
Burglary/ St Johnsbury Barracks

NEWS RELEASE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4007080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                         

STATION:  VSP ST Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime the first week in September

INCIDENT LOCATION: 645 Village Road, East Corinth Congregational Church

 

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                       

 

VICTIM: East Corinth Congregational Church

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police received the report of a break in at the East Corinth Congregational Church, that occurred sometime within the first week of September. This matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the VSP St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

