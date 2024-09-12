Burglary/ St Johnsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007080
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime the first week in September
INCIDENT LOCATION: 645 Village Road, East Corinth Congregational Church
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: East Corinth Congregational Church
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police received the report of a break in at the East Corinth Congregational Church, that occurred sometime within the first week of September. This matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the VSP St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
