Burglary/ St Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime the first week in September

INCIDENT LOCATION: 645 Village Road, East Corinth Congregational Church

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: East Corinth Congregational Church

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police received the report of a break in at the East Corinth Congregational Church, that occurred sometime within the first week of September. This matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Haley of the VSP St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

