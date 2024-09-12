Hudson Technologies to Host Climate Week NYC 2024 Panel Discussion of RMI Report on the Climate Impact of Refrigerant Reclamation

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers, today announced that it will host a panel discussion “Reclaiming the Future-Capitalizing on Emissions Reduction Opportunities in Refrigerant Management,” on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. The event, which will be held at the NASDAQ MarketSite, is part of Climate Week NYC 2024, the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together more than 600 events and activities across the City of New York.



The Hudson-hosted panel discussion will focus on the soon-to-be-released Rocky Mountain Institute (“RMI”) report assessing the climate impacts of refrigerant reclamation. Effectively managing refrigerants at the end of their life is a critical action in the fight against climate change. Expert panelists, Ankit Kalanki, RMI Principal; Liane Randolph, Chair of the California Air Resources Board; and Karen Meyers, Global Vice President, Government Affairs at Rheem Manufacturing, will discuss the report’s findings on how the US can further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the refrigerant sector by stimulating the recovery and subsequent reclamation of the widely used refrigerant R-410A from end-of-life residential equipment. RMI will discuss their analysis showing that lifecycle emissions from reclaiming R-410a are significantly lower than virgin production. The conversation will also address how reclamation initiatives can reduce building and facility emissions and do so cost-effectively.

Brian F. Coleman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to sponsor this important panel discussion as part of Climate Week NYC 2024. As the United States continues through the phase down of HFCs, we look forward to bringing together this esteemed group of industry and non-profit experts to share perspectives on managing the gaps between supply and demand during the phasedown and capitalizing on the emission reduction opportunity enabled by improved lifecycle refrigerant management. As an early adopter of products and practices to promote the circular economy for refrigerant , Hudson welcomes this opportunity to continue our efforts to drive the global transition to more climate friendly and sustainable approaches to cooling and refrigeration. We look forward to an informative session and thank NASDAQ for providing the venue and our panel participants for their participation in this valuable discussion.”

Registration for this in-person event is limited and available on a first come/first served basis at: https://www.climateweeknyc.org/events/reclaiming-future-capitalizing-emissions-reduction-opportunities-refrigerant-management

About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

A Climate Week NYC overview

Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together over 600 events and activities across the City of New York – in person, hybrid and online. Each year, business leaders, political change makers, local decision takers and civil society representatives of all ages and backgrounds, from all over the world, gather to drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change that is already happening.

Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, an international non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate action, fast. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society and the climate sector.

This year, Climate Week NYC is being held from September 22-29, 2024. The event takes place every year in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and is run in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com Company Contact:

Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO

Hudson Technologies, Inc.

(845) 735-6000

bcoleman@hudsontech.com

