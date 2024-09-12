TN AG Leads Bipartisan Letter to Congress Requesting Surgeon General Warning on Social Media Platforms

NASHVILLE – This week, in a letter to Congress, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 41 attorneys general called on lawmakers to pass legislation authorizing a U.S. Surgeon General warning on all algorithm-driven social media platforms. The letter comes amidst growing scrutiny of social media companies for their role in generational harm to young people’s mental health.

“Algorithmic social media platforms have had a devastating effect on kids’ mental health,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “I am proud to support the Surgeon General’s call for a warning on the platforms to ensure both children and their parents better understand the risks. The evidence of the damage done by these platforms continues to mount. My office is in litigation against several social media corporations and remains committed to ensuring that this entire industry does right by our kids.”

The attorneys general cited growing bodies of research that link young people’s use of these platforms to psychological harm--including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts in kids and teens. They also note how platforms feature irresistible algorithmic recommendations, inﬁnite scrolling, and a constant stream of notiﬁcations are designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platforms, even at the expense of taking breaks, engaging in other activities, or sleeping.

States have already taken historic action to hold platforms accountable for the harm they have caused young people. Last year, Tennessee, in parallel with 44 other states and the District of Columbia, sued Meta, and many states, also including Tennessee, are either investigating or actively suing TikTok. In addition to these state efforts to address the harms caused by social media platforms, the attorneys general says the need for further federal action is clear.

Tennessee co-led the letter to Congress, along with attorneys general from California, Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, and New York. Joining them are the attorneys general from Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

You can read the letter here.

###