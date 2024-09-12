Joveo Unveils The First and Only Conversational AI Recruiting Assistant With a Complete In-Chat Application Process

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in high-performance recruitment marketing, announced today the launch of its conversational AI recruiting assistant. The company’s new generative AI offering, MOJO Recruiting Assistant , is designed to transform high-volume recruiting by providing an automated and seamless conversational experience for candidates, improving conversions across the talent funnel.



Talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders often struggle with managing high volumes of candidate inquiries. Delayed response times, recruiter ghosting, and a lack of personalized engagement on career sites lead to a poor candidate experience, sub-optimal hiring outcomes, and a damaged employer brand.

Joveo’s new AI agent acts as a true assistant in the recruiting process, delivering everything candidates require in a single, easy-to-use window. From personalized job recommendations to a complete in-chat application process, interview scheduling, and instant answers to questions about the employer in their own brand voice, the company’s conversational AI assistant is designed to engage and delight. MOJO Recruiting Assistant uniquely incorporates the job application process within its conversations – a capability that can double lead-to-application and lead-to-interview conversion rates.

“MOJO Recruiting Assistant eliminates friction from high-volume recruiting processes,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “It goes beyond the basic, rules-based chatbot to offer a truly conversational experience that connects talent with the right opportunities, fast. Our solution also helps TA practitioners manage large volumes of candidate inquiries with minimal effort, while building much deeper relationships with talent.”

Key capabilities include:

Unified experience: Candidates receive personalized job recommendations, job descriptions, an optimized application process, automated interview scheduling, and more, all within a single chat window.

Candidates receive personalized job recommendations, job descriptions, an optimized application process, automated interview scheduling, and more, all within a single chat window. Automated screening: Thanks to custom questions, AI-led scoring, and screening, recruiters receive prescreened applications and booked interviews.

Thanks to custom questions, AI-led scoring, and screening, recruiters receive prescreened applications and booked interviews. AI-powered candidate-to-job matching: Connecting relevant and qualified candidates to the best positions results in dramatically improved conversion rates.

Connecting relevant and qualified candidates to the best positions results in dramatically improved conversion rates. Re-engagement and nurturing: MOJO Recruiting Assistant also offers sophisticated talent CRM capabilities, including candidate re-engagement and nurturing using personalized email and SMS sequences.

MOJO Recruiting Assistant also offers sophisticated talent CRM capabilities, including candidate re-engagement and nurturing using personalized email and SMS sequences. Multi-channel communication: Candidates can be engaged via communication across web chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Candidates can be engaged via communication across web chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Custom branding: MOJO Recruiting Assistant’s style and tone are fully customizable, ensuring they seamlessly align with your company's unique identity and culture.

MOJO Recruiting Assistant’s style and tone are fully customizable, ensuring they seamlessly align with your company's unique identity and culture. Candidate journey analytics: Insights around candidate engagement and conversions – tracked across the recruiting funnel – enable data-driven decision-making for talent attraction leaders.



Learn more about MOJO Recruiting Assistant here .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com .

