SUCCESS® Enterprises Presents the Ultimate Growth Event

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leader in personal and professional development for 127 years, proudly announces the launch of the SUCCESS® Accelerator. This groundbreaking event will empower professionals and lifelong learners with methods to improve key areas of their lives, offering exclusive access to world-class speakers and actionable insights for personal, professional, and financial fulfillment.



The SUCCESS® Accelerator is a free live virtual event featuring 10 industry experts, including James Whittaker, Gaby Natale, Renée Marino, Rocky Garza, Erin King, Jen Gottlieb, Rory Vaden, and Jessica Munoz, along with SUCCESS’® own Kerrie Lee Brown, vice president of media and editor-in-chief, and Amy Somerville, CEO. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., and attendees will gain access via a link provided upon registration.

The event speakers will share the “5 Nonnegotiable Success Accelerators” that have helped countless individuals unlock a six- to seven-figure income, including authentic communication, magnetic personal branding, and charismatic leadership.

Key topics to be explored at the SUCCESS® Accelerator include:

Building an attractive personal brand

Overcoming imposter syndrome

Goal-setting mastery and accountability strategies

Cultivating a growth mindset, and more

“The SUCCESS® Accelerator is a must-attend event for anyone committed to elevating their growth. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, leader, or student, our lineup of experts will give you the tools to advance to the next chapter of your life,” Brown says.

Visit success.com/accelerator to learn more and reserve your seat for the event.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS®’ mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit success.com .

