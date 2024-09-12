Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex’s Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.
The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 15 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.
“We are honored to celebrate the industry’s best work from the past year,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “This year’s nominations were best in class and we congratulate all finalists and winners. We are delighted to showcase their remarkable achievements.”
The 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards winners:
NEW: Agency of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)
- minds + assembly
Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
- Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound
DTC Branded Audio for Pharma and Life Sciences (sponsored by SiriusXM Media)
- Pfizer: Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast
Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)
- CMI Media Group: GSK’s AREXVY and CMI Media Group - Pioneering Audio Outreach to HCPs
Innovation Challenge
- Sanofi CHC NA: Allegra Airways
Medical Conference or Event Marketing
- SHE Media: SHE Media Co-Lab @ SXSW®: Whole Life Health
Multicultural Campaign
- Klick Health: Aurinia Get Uncomfortable
New Brand Launch
- Moon Rabbit & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites
Online Video or Film
- dna Communications: It Takes 2
Pharma TV
- Razorfish Health & GSK: Cut Short | RSV Awareness Campaign
Print for Consumer
- Inizio Evoke: Pixi & Alex’s Adventure
Professional Marketing
- DDB Health: ReThink CML
Public Relations Campaign
- Genentech/Syneos Health Communications: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight with a First-of-its-Kind Musical
Social Media for Consumer
- Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement
Website for Consumer
- Lemieux Bédard: RSV is No Gift
Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. The Health Union Social Health Awards winners include:
- Advocacy Trailblazer: Emmitt Henderson
- Best Team: HeartCharged
- Caregiving Champion: Andrea Jensen
- Community Cultivator: Gracefully Jen
- Creative Contributor: Brittany “A Hot MS” Quiroz
- Healthcare Collaborator: Michael Donohoe
- Lifetime Achievement: Rwenshaun Miller
- Revolutionary Researcher: Dr. Andrea Vassilev
- Rookie of the Year: Danielle Connolly
- Social Media Master: Tiffany Kairos
The Awards Gala took place at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown with a cocktail reception, musical performance and after party with a live DJ.
The awards event was sponsored by Headline Partner: Health Union; and Sponsors: Impiricus, IQVIA Digital and SiriusXM Media and Flora Management.
Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community September 17-19, 2024. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from home, the office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.
