Ottawa Senators team up with Calian as the official road jersey sponsor

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce the team has partnered with Calian Group Ltd. on a multi-year agreement that will see Calian’s logo featured on the club’s road jersey. This will mark the first time in the Senators’ history that a sponsor logo will appear on the road jersey.



Calian and the Senators have had close ties over the years being mere steps away from each other in West-Ottawa. Not only have they been close in proximity, they have also worked together in business, in community and now in partnership.

“We are very excited to partner with Calian, a locally grown Canadian company who knows what it takes to compete on a global stage,” said Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. “Through this landmark agreement Calian is taking our business relationship to a new level and demonstrating their commitment to our team and continued commitment to our community. Over the next three years we will elevate each other on and off the ice and continue to support each other’s ambitions of growth, excellence and success on the national and international stage. We are stronger together.”

Both Calian and the Senators share deep values of philanthropy, integrity and a strong commitment to community advocacy locally and nationally. By working closely with the Senators Community Foundation, a pillar of community advocacy that supports hundreds of charities, they will amplify the impact of community-focused efforts expanding support to those who need it most.



“This partnership is more than a sponsorship, it's the alignment of two organizations that share many of the same values and winning characteristics like perseverance, resiliency and agility,” said Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. “We both have a proud history in Ottawa, and with our road jersey sponsorship, we can take this partnership well beyond our city limits reaching proud Sens fans and Calian employees and customers throughout Canada and the U.S. When they hit the ice, we are hitting the ice with them regardless of where the game takes them.”

Calian and the Ottawa Senators have worked together for more than 10 years. Calian has been providing information technology and cybersecurity services, keeping their data and networks safe and running smoothly. This partnership will create new opportunities to broaden this relationship, identifying new ways to work together.

The Calian logo will make its first appearance when the Senators face the Maple Leafs in a pre-season game on Sunday, September 22 in Toronto.

About Calian:

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.

