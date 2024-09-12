Qinshift and Avenga expand North American presence with new Boston office

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to strengthen their footprint in North America, Qinshift and Avenga, two leading global IT services providers, are announcing the opening of an office in Boston, Massachusetts. This joint initiative marks a significant step forward in their commitment to expanding services and deepening relationships with clients across the United States.



Qinshift and Avenga, currently in a transformative phase following their merger, are combining their consultancy and engineering strengths to form a unified organization of over 7,000 professionals across multiple continents. The new Boston office is a key part of the broader strategy to build on their existing presence in the North American market, where 25% of their combined revenue is generated. By establishing a physical presence in Boston, the companies aim to grow their client portfolio, expand their service offerings, and provide even more localized support to their U.S. clients.

Mateusz Przepiórkowski has been appointed as Senior Vice President – Head of Americas. With over two decades of international experience across sectors such as industrial, media, telecom, finance, and high-tech, Mateusz will drive growth for Qinshift - Avenga in this critical market.

“Opening our Boston office is a strategic milestone that allows us to deepen our relationships with current and prospective clients in North America,” said Mateusz Przepiórkowski. “This office not only demonstrates our commitment to the region but also expands our service delivery capabilities. I am excited about leading Qinshift’s and Avenga’s expansion efforts and collaborating closely with our teams to achieve sustainable growth in this dynamic market.”

The Boston office will serve as a central commercial hub for Qinshift and Avenga’s operations in the U.S., supporting clients with a full range of IT services designed to drive digital transformation and deliver exceptional value across industries. Both companies are part of the innovation and investment group KKCG, which already has a strong presence in Boston, and this further complements KKCG's diverse activities as it continues to grow in North America.

For more information about Qinshift and Avenga, and their comprehensive range of services, visit qinshift.com and avenga.com.

About Qinshift:

Qinshift is a global technology company with a strong European presence, aiming to solve business problems for forward-leaning companies worldwide. Our team of over 3000 genuine tech experts builds and designs software and delivers end-to-end enterprise solutions, visionary UX and UI design, reliable managed services, and innovative product development offerings. Qinshift also provides cutting-edge tech consultancy services. The company caters to a diverse clientele, including large telecom and satellite operators, financial & banking institutions, manufacturing and automotive companies, and mobility and health organizations, supporting their digital transformation journey.

About Avenga:

Avenga is a global engineering and consulting platform with deep industry knowledge, especially in pharma, insurance and finance, and advanced manufacturing. The company's IT specialists operate from 31 offices worldwide and support global corporations and complex organizations in their digital transformation with projects along the entire digital value chain - from digital strategy to the implementation of software, user experience, and IT solutions. Avenga's many world-renowned clients include organizations like ABB, Allianz, GSK, Santander, and Volvo.

About KKCG:

KKCG an investment and innovation group with expertise in lotteries and gaming, energy, technology, and real estate. Founded by entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist Karel Komárek, KKCG employs over 16,000 people in 37 countries across its portfolio companies, with more than €10 billion in assets under management. Its businesses include, amongst others, Allwyn, a multi-national lottery operator; MND Group, an international producer and supplier of traditional and renewable energy; ARICOMA, Avenga and Qinshift, providing comprehensive IT services and custom software development around the globe; and KKCG Real Estate Group. With operations on several continents, KKCG businesses draw on capital, networks, and insights from across the group to enable profitable, sustainable growth for the long term. KKCG is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, contributing to the societies it works within.

Media contact:

Marina Domazetovska

Global Head of PR & External Communications

Email: Marina.domazetovska@qinshift.com

Mob: +38971229112

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.