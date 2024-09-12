Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated New York’s world-renowned fashion industry and its role in driving the state economy at the conclusion of New York Fashion Week, and today announced the first round of funding from the New York State Fashion Innovation Center will be launched on September 15. The Fashion Innovation Center, created and funded through Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR), seeks to expand the use of renewable animal, plant and bio-manufactured fibers in the fashion industry, and bolster a resilient farm-to-fashion ecosystem throughout New York State, fostering innovation and sustainability in the sector.

“Nothing is more synonymous with New York than fashion, and this industry generates more than $25 billion a year in wages for hardworking New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. “With these grants though the Fashion Innovation Center, we are working together to advance innovative solutions and build a more sustainable industry.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These grants that will be awarded by the Fashion Innovation Center will ensure that New York’s current and future innovators are working in tandem to benefit both the agriculture and fashion industries as well as building on growing a sustainable and green economy.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York State is home to a nation-leading agricultural industry that not only helps to put food on our tables, but also produces locally made, sustainable fiber and textiles that make up the clothes we wear. On behalf of the Department of Agriculture and Markets, I thank the Fashion Innovation Center for helping to support the hardworking farmers and manufacturers that are an important part of New York’s diverse agricultural economy and environmental sustainability initiatives. We are proud to showcase their work during New York Fashion Week.”

The Fashion Innovation Center plans to make grant awards up to $10,000 that stimulate innovation in four areas:

Agricultural production and processing

New Materials and Manufacturing

Manufacturing and Textile Technology Innovation, Improvement and Expansion

Fashion Use of Sustainable Materials

In addition to funding, grant awardees will become part of a cohort that will receive mentoring from experts in their industries, and have access to equipment, facilities and other resources to advance their projects. More information on the grant program can be found online.

In 2022, Governor Hochul announced $10 million in state funding for the Fashion Innovation Center to promote a collaborative approach to utilizing New York State-produced smart and sustainable textiles. The Fashion Innovation Center also includes a Sustainable Fashion Innovation Center Accelerator, focused on the creation of smart and sustainable alternatives that solve large scale industry problems, create green jobs, promote state-sourced textiles and support sustainable fashion.

Last year, the Governor announced that a consortium of six universities, businesses, farmers, fashion industry leaders, and non-profit organizations, led by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected to manage New York’s Fashion Innovation Center. The consortium, headquartered in the Capital Region and comprised of RPI, the Fashion Institute of Technology, Hudson Valley Textile Project, Field to Fiber, SUNY Morrisville and Made X Hudson, will conduct research to bolster the Center’s mission of building a smarter, more sustainable fashion industry.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Scaling New York’s emerging farm-to-fabric industry is a homerun opportunity to turn our state into a superpower in sustainable fabric production — the economic and climate gains alone would be revolutionary. These grants through the Fashion Innovation Center are an exciting boost to help this growing industry, and we encourage our farmers and small businesses to apply.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I authored the New York Textile Act to establish New York’s fashion industry at the forefront of sustainability and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in its execution. These small business grants will help Upstate fiber farmers, processors and textile designers grow their businesses more sustainably by using New York-produced products and furthering our state’s cutting-edge fashion industry reputation.”

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Vice President for Research Robert Hull said, “We are delighted to enable New York’s vision to advance smart and sustainable textiles, and we appreciate the support of Governor Hochul and Empire State Development to accelerate a key industry. Through cooperation of universities and the farming, textile and fashion communities and industries, we can help transform sustainable fashion in New York State.”

The Fashion Industry in New York State

New York State’s fashion industry is responsible for approximately $25 billion in wages. New York City — a world renowned fashion industry leader — generates $20 billion in wages per year through the fashion sector. The State is home to 315,000 fashion jobs, with 204,000 based in New York City. Fashion Week in New York City generates nearly $900 million in economic impact, and New York City is also home to more headquarters of fashion designers and fashion retailers than any other city in the United States.