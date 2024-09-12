Hiker Rescued from Mount Monroe Loop Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

September 11, 2024

Sargent’s Purchase – At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, a hiker was found unconscious on the Mount Monroe Loop Trail approximately 0.2 miles north of the summit of Mt. Monroe. Personnel from AMC Lakes of the Clouds Hut as well as Good Samaritan hikers, to include a medical doctor and a group of Baltimore City Fire Department personnel who were all medically trained, came to the aid of this hiker. An emergency call was made to State Police dispatch who forwarded it to a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer. Due to the remote location and the seriousness of the condition described, Fish and Game contacted the Army National Guard for a possible helicopter response.

While awaiting the ARNG Blackhawk helicopter, the group of hikers placed the stricken man in a litter and carried him approximately 0.1 miles to the Lakes of the Clouds Hut. The hiker, identified as Leonard Laky, 63, of Friendsville, PA, had been on a solo hiking trip. He had spent the previous night at the Lakes of the Clouds Hut and had departed that morning with the intention of staying at Mizpah Hut on Wednesday night.

At this point it is unclear if Laky had fallen and suffered a head injury or suffered another unknown medical emergency. He had regained consciousness prior to the arrival of the helicopter, but was still showing signs and symptoms of a potentially serious medical condition.

At 9:50 a.m., the Blackhawk helicopter arrived on scene and was able to land near the hut. Laky was loaded onto the helicopter and they departed 10:02 a.m., en route to Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon.

Not further information available at this time.