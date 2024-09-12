Europe Veterinary Clinical Trials Market Set to Reach USD 1,650.57 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

Europe Veterinary Clinical Trials Market

Ongoing advancements in veterinary science and technology fuel the demand for clinical trials to validate and bring new treatments

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe veterinary clinical trials market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for veterinary clinical trials in Europe is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 718.65 million in 2023, is poised to reach USD 1,650.57 million by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Veterinary clinical trials are research studies that test the effectiveness and safety of new treatments for animals. These trials aim at improving animal health and finding new and better ways to treat, diagnose and prevent health conditions in animals. Veterinary clinical trials often compare a new treatment method with an existing technique, enabling researchers to find the best treatment option. Along with treating animal diseases, these trials can help identify treatments for animal conditions that affect humans.Veterinary clinical trials involve a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, horses, and livestock. Also, they are usually conducted in several phases. They start with a small animal group to test dosage and safety and then move on to larger groups for testing effectiveness. Every veterinary clinical trial has a set of rules or protocols under which the trial must be conducted. The stringent regulatory requirements in Europe necessitate rigorous testing for veterinary products, impacting the Europe veterinary clinical trials market demand favorably.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The Europe veterinary clinical trials market size was valued at USD 718.65 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,650.57 million by 2032.• Ongoing advancements in veterinary science and technology fuel the need for veterinary clinical trials in Europe.• The market segmentation is primarily based on animal type, indication, intervention, end user, and region.• The study provides market insights into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and the rest of Europe.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• Argenta• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Central VetPharma Consultancy• KLIFOVET GmbH• knoell• Labcorp Drug Development• Merck & Co., Inc.• Ondax Scientific• Veyx-Pharma GmbH• Vivesto AB𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The Europe veterinary clinical trials market is characterized by competitiveness. The top market participants such as Argenta, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central VetPharma Consultancy, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Labcorp Drug Development, Merck & Co., Inc., and Ondax Scientific focus on strategic developments to drive business growth. Also, they leverage strategic partnerships to improve research capabilities and drive innovation.𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:• 𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced the extension of its collaboration with WBVR (Wageningen Bioveterinary Research). The collaboration aims at advancing WBVR's vaccine candidate against RVF via a multi-site Phase I/IIa clinical trial.• 𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, Argenta acquired Europe’s leading contract research organization (CRO) and regulatory affairs consultancy, Klifovet. The acquisition supports Argenta’s goal of becoming a global, full-value strategic partner that supports both small and large animal nutrition firms.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩: The rising pet ownership and increasing awareness about pet health in Europe fuels the Europe veterinary clinical trials market growth. As more individuals own pets, the need for advanced veterinary healthcare solutions correspondingly rises.• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The growing regulatory support is another factor driving the market demand. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities have developed effective guidelines for veterinary clinical trials, making approval and compliance highly efficient across Europe.• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: Several firms across Europe are conducting numerous veterinary clinical trials for animal healthcare products. This trend highlights the growing demand and necessity for these trials across Europe.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Germany is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The country’s robust growth is due to continuous advancements in veterinary medicine, including diagnostics tools and vaccines. Besides, the country has stringent regulatory standards for veterinary medicines.The UK accounted for the largest share of the Europe veterinary clinical trials market in 2023. This is primarily because the UK has the presence of well-established veterinary healthcare services and research institutions. Besides, the high rate of pet ownership drives demand for veterinary healthcare products and services in the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Livestock Animal• Companion Animal• Other Animals𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Medicines• Medical Device• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Orthopedics• Oncology• Cardiology• Ophthalmology• Neurology• Dermatology• Internal Medicine• Other Indication𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Academics And Research Centers• Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Germany• France• UK• Italy• Spain• Netherlands• Russia• Rest of Europe𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The Europe veterinary clinical trials industry size is expected to reach USD 1,650.57 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐔.𝐒. 