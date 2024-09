Europe Veterinary Clinical Trials Market Set to Reach USD 1,650.57 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

Europe Veterinary Clinical Trials Market

Ongoing advancements in veterinary science and technology fuel the demand for clinical trials to validate and bring new treatments

Veterinary clinical trials are being increasingly used by academics and research centers and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to advance animal healthcare.” — Polaris Market Research

The market for veterinary clinical trials in Europe is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 718.65 million in 2023, is poised to reach USD 1,650.57 million by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

Veterinary clinical trials are research studies that test the effectiveness and safety of new treatments for animals. These trials aim at improving animal health and finding new and better ways to treat, diagnose and prevent health conditions in animals. Veterinary clinical trials often compare a new treatment method with an existing technique, enabling researchers to find the best treatment option. Along with treating animal diseases, these trials can help identify treatments for animal conditions that affect humans.Veterinary clinical trials involve a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, horses, and livestock. Also, they are usually conducted in several phases. They start with a small animal group to test dosage and safety and then move on to larger groups for testing effectiveness. Every veterinary clinical trial has a set of rules or protocols under which the trial must be conducted. The stringent regulatory requirements in Europe necessitate rigorous testing for veterinary products, impacting the Europe veterinary clinical trials market demand favorably.

Key Report Highlights:

• The Europe veterinary clinical trials market size was valued at USD 718.65 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,650.57 million by 2032.
• Ongoing advancements in veterinary science and technology fuel the need for veterinary clinical trials in Europe.
• The market segmentation is primarily based on animal type, indication, intervention, end user, and region.
• The study provides market insights into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and the rest of Europe.

Who Are Key Market Players?

The Europe Veterinary Clinical Trials Market key players are:

• Argenta
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Central VetPharma Consultancy
• KLIFOVET GmbH
• knoell
• Labcorp Drug Development
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Ondax Scientific
• Veyx-Pharma GmbH
• Vivesto AB

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe veterinary clinical trials market is characterized by competitiveness. The top market participants such as Argenta, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central VetPharma Consultancy, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Labcorp Drug Development, Merck & Co., Inc., and Ondax Scientific focus on strategic developments to drive business growth. Also, they leverage strategic partnerships to improve research capabilities and drive innovation.๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง ๐Ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced the extension of its collaboration with WBVR (Wageningen Bioveterinary Research). The collaboration aims at advancing WBVR's vaccine candidate against RVF via a multi-site Phase I/IIa clinical trial.โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, Argenta acquired Europeโ€™s leading contract research organization (CRO) and regulatory affairs consultancy, Klifovet. The acquisition supports Argentaโ€™s goal of becoming a global, full-value strategic partner that supports both small and large animal nutrition firms.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:โ€ข ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฐ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ: The rising pet ownership and increasing awareness about pet health in Europe fuels the Europe veterinary clinical trials market growth. As more individuals own pets, the need for advanced veterinary healthcare solutions correspondingly rises.โ€ข ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: The growing regulatory support is another factor driving the market demand. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities have developed effective guidelines for veterinary clinical trials, making approval and compliance highly efficient across Europe.โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐: Several firms across Europe are conducting numerous veterinary clinical trials for animal healthcare products. This trend highlights the growing demand and necessity for these trials across Europe.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Germany is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The countryโ€™s robust growth is due to continuous advancements in veterinary medicine, including diagnostics tools and vaccines. Besides, the country has stringent regulatory standards for veterinary medicines.The UK accounted for the largest share of the Europe veterinary clinical trials market in 2023. This is primarily because the UK has the presence of well-established veterinary healthcare services and research institutions. Besides, the high rate of pet ownership drives demand for veterinary healthcare products and services in the region.

Segmental Overview:

By Animal Type Outlook:

• Livestock Animal
• Companion Animal
• Other Animals

By Intervention Outlook:

• Medicines
• Medical Device
• Others

By Indication Outlook:

• Orthopedics
• Oncology
• Cardiology
• Ophthalmology
• Neurology
• Dermatology
• Internal Medicine
• Other Indication

By End User Outlook:

• Academics And Research Centers
• Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Others

By Country Outlook:

• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Netherlands
• Russia
• Rest of Europe

The Europe veterinary clinical trials industry size is expected to reach USD 1,650.57 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). 