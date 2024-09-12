KraneShares to Host Fireside Chat with Foreign Policy Expert and Kamala Harris-Advisor Peter Harrell and U.S. Ambassador to Singapore (Ret.) David Adelman at Future Proof Festival

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares is proud to announce that Peter E. Harrell, a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former senior director for international economics at the U.S. White House, will join Ambassador (Ret.) David Adelman in a highly anticipated fireside chat at the Future Proof Festival.

The event, titled "Rhetoric vs. Reality: Navigating Global Trade and Security," is part of KraneShares' acclaimed discussion series featuring prominent policymakers and thought leaders on diplomacy and U.S.-China relations.

Harrell, a veteran of both the Obama and Biden Administrations, brings vast expertise in international economics and U.S. foreign policy. From 2021 to 2022, he served as senior director for international economics, overseeing major initiatives like President Biden's E.O. 14017 supply chain resilience agenda and the global digital and telecommunications strategies. Harrell also played a crucial role in U.S. sanctions and export controls in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As part of his ongoing work, Harrell advises companies and investors on international legal, regulatory, and geopolitical risks and is an expert on U.S. economic competitiveness and trade policy.

The event will be moderated by Ambassador (Ret.) David Adelman, Managing Director and General Counsel of KraneShares. KraneShares previously hosted a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

The late former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger

U.S. Ambassador to China (Ret.), Terry Branstad

U.S. Ambassador to China (Ret.), Max Baucus

Former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Susan Thornton

Former United States Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus

Former Advisor to Secretary Antony Blinken and expert on Chinese politics and nationalism, Jessica Chen Weiss

The addition of Peter Harrell continues the tradition of attracting leading experts to explore critical global issues.

Key Topics of Discussion:

The future of global supply chain resilience, particularly in semiconductors.

The role of U.S. sanctions and export controls in shaping foreign policy.

The impact of U.S.-China relations on global trade and technology.

Predictions for trade and security policy under future U.S. administrations.

"This fireside chat with Peter Harrell offers an opportunity to hear from one of the foremost experts on U.S. economic policy and global trade. His deep understanding of both the public and private sectors makes this event a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of global economic relations," said Ambassador (Ret.) David Adelman.

Event Details:

Title : "Rhetoric vs. Reality: Navigating Global Trade and Security"

: "Rhetoric vs. Reality: Navigating Global Trade and Security" Date : Monday, September 16, 3:55 PM PT

: Monday, September 16, 3:55 PM PT Location: Future Proof Festival, Huntington Beach, CA



For media inquiries, please contact: info@kraneshares.com

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74ade2a5-319e-4c8d-981c-d2a0c3acab5e

Peter E. Harrell and David Adelman Peter E. Harrell and David Adelman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.