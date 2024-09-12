DatChat Secures Patent Approval for Blockchain-Based Communication Systems and Methods

This patent will allow the Company to own the rights to preserve data for future generations on its Myseum platform

New Brunswick, NJ, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS), a secure messaging and social media company, is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S Patent Application No. 17/716,185 for Blockchain-Based Communication Systems and Methods.

This Notice of Allowance is indicative of the Company’s larger vision to advance its digital social media legacy ecosystem, the Myseum platform, where users can curate their digital content, ensuring that their most treasured memories are preserved and easily accessible. The patent now covers a proprietary method of using blockchain technology to create a secure, private way for users to share and store digital content such as messages, photos, videos, and documents.

“This is a critical step in building the foundation for our Myseym platform,” said Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of DatChat, Inc. “This patent allows us to offer a secure, user-friendly platform for storing and sharing digital assets both now, and with future generations. While most of us have more pictures and videos on our smartphones than ever before, it is actually more difficult to share them in an organized and easily accessible way. Myseum is our new technology platform that enables users to share their digital media now and create a digital legacy that will be easily accessible to future generations of their family and associates.”

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat, Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

ir@datchats.com

800-658-8081

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.