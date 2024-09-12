Submit Release
Human Element Partners with Bridgeline to Bring AI-Powered Search Functionality to B2B and B2C eCommerce Merchants

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its partnership with Human Element, Inc., a leading eCommerce services agency, to leverage Bridgeline’s HawkSearch AI technology to enhance customer engagement and drive sales for eCommerce platforms.

HawkSearch is a recognized leader in site search technology whose solutions let tailored AI help customers find the right results every time. Human Element will partner with HawkSearch to expand its offerings for B2B and B2C merchants to include AI-powered search technology.

Human Element brings 20 years of experience in eCommerce platform integrations and custom software solutions. The partnership gives Adobe Commerce (Magento), BigCommerce, and Shopify platform users easy access to HawkSearch AI-powered search.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, "Our partnership with Human Element is a crucial component in our strategy to broaden our market presence and enhance technological accessibility for our customers. We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

Jason Magee, Managing Partner at Human Element, remarked, "By integrating HawkSearch, we enhance our ability to bring the best search experience to consumers, aligning with our dedication to always keeping the human experience at the center of every digital solution we build. Together, we are set to deliver intuitive search results to improve the shopping process for our clients’ customers.”

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for 20 years. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

Contact:
Emily Kania
Director of Marketing
ekania@human-element.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


