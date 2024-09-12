Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on September 12th, 2024

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and attended a presentation by Ambassadors Nelson Santos and Vicky Tchong, from the International Relations Service of the Presidency of the Republic, on the program for the 25th anniversary celebrations of INTERFET (International Force for East Timor).

The program includes a series of lectures on September 13th, and on September 14th the celebrations continue with a parade, a futsal match and a community concert. On September 20th, the 25th anniversary of INTERFET's arrival in East Timor, a solemn ceremony and a futsal festival will be held at the headquarters of the Council of Combatants for National Liberation (CCLN Portuguese acronyms).

The commemorations aim to pay tribute to INTERFET's historic role and the sacrifices made by the Timorese people and the veterans of the International Force Timor-Leste, promoting joint reflection on the period before, during and after the intervention.

The Council of Ministers took balancing of the apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Timor-Leste, highlighting the massive participation of the population and expressing its appreciation and congratulations to the organizing committee, as well as to all the entities involved for the exemplary organization of the Holy Father's visit.

During the three days of his visit, from September 9th to 11th, Pope Francis was warmly welcomed by the population, with thousands of people following him effusively through the streets of Dili. The highlight of the visit was the celebration of Mass in Tasi Tolu, which brought together around 600,000 people. END