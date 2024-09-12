Breckenridge Brewery Unveils Oktoberfest Brew and Hosts 28th Annual Oktoberfest Festival: A Weekend of Live Music, Traditional German Cuisine, and Tasty Brews in Breckenridge, Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the 28th annual Breckenridge ‘Go Breck’ Oktoberfest, set to take place Friday through Sunday, September 13-15, 2024 in historic downtown Breckenridge, Colorado.

This year's event promises to be a memorable Oktoberfest experience, blending cherished traditions with event exclusive collectible steins. Each day will feature a series of contests, food specials by local vendors, live music and the distinct and tasty flavors of Breckenridge Brewery all weekend long.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilray Beverages, said, "As the title sponsor of the 28th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest, we are proud to support one of Colorado's most iconic events. Our commitment to celebrating local traditions and communities is unwavering, and we're excited to share our craft beers with all the festival-goers and be a part of this year's unforgettable celebration."

The Breckenridge Oktoberfest Brew:

Available for the celebration, the special Oktoberfest brew is true to style; it’s an elegant German Amber Lager featuring bready, toasty aromas and flavors with malty sweetness, combined with a soft mouthfeel and touch of hops, offering a clean, dry finish.





Event Details:

Beer pouring starts at 2:00 pm MT on Friday the 13th and 11:00 am MT on Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th.

Make sure to come early to get your collectible stein and celebrate Oktoberfest with Breckenridge Brewery.

For more information on Breckenridge Oktoberfest including daily event schedules, how to secure wristbands, and more, visit GoBreck.com. For more information on Breckenridge Brewery, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @breckbrew on socials.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2e14dd-20d4-45e8-a25e-ba4870316438

Breckenridge Brewery's Official Oktoberfest Beer Featuring an elegant German Amber Lager with toasty malt character and a clean, dry finish

