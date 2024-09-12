Enthusiast Gaming Teams Up with Frigo Cheese Heads

Collaboration includes media sponsorship featuring Cheese Heads branded snacks during the Season 3 debut of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that it has teamed up with Frigo Cheese Heads, the string cheese brand owned by Saputo (TSX: SAP) for sponsored activations including a media sponsorship of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’s (“NFL TNG”) Season 3 debut episode.



Frigo Cheese Heads sponsored the ‘Chomp or Peel’ segment of the debut episode of the popular gaming series in which talent was put on teams based on whether they “Chomp” or “Peel” their string cheese. Frigo Cheese Heads also sponsored two pieces of shoulder content, featuring Super Bowl™ champion T.J Ward and YouTube gaming sensation Matthew ‘MMG’ Meagher in which they discussed football and their Top 10 Team Power Rankings.

"We’re excited to partner with Enthusiast Gaming as a segment sponsor of the debut of its third season of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming,” said Jenny Englert, marketing director at Saputo USA. “Cheese Heads is a brand that strongly supports young people expressing themselves creatively - whether that’s in the way they make a trick play while gaming or how they choose to eat their string cheese.”

This premiere episode surpassed 7.4M impressions in the first week and built upon the success of this summer's NFL FLAG SPECIAL. Showcasing the increasing popularity of NFL Kickoff, the season debut increased 30% on its well-regarded off-season episodes and displayed the continued growth of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming.

"Season 3 of NFL TNG is all about hosting gamers and NFL players who want to share in the experience of gaming together, and NFL TNG’s new couch co-op format delivers that," said John Norwood, Executive Vice President of Content at Enthusiast Gaming. “We’re seeing immediate results in this new iteration of the program, which is delivering strong viewership and retention, allowing us to target these engaged viewers with integrated branded moments that build brand awareness and consideration for our media partners.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

