TechForward IT Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with TechForward IT, an award-winning managed service provider based in Denver, Colorado.

This partnership will help TechForward IT's clients protect their email identities from being stolen and used for fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate. Their clients’ email domains will be fortified through EasyDMARC's robust email authentication.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In response, TechForward IT has adopted a proactive strategy to ensure the security of its clients' email domains and safeguard their sensitive data.

“Our partnership with EasyDMARC is a natural fit for us. We've seen how email misconfigurations can not only expose our customers to spoofing attacks but also cause them to miss out on significant revenue opportunities. By integrating EasyDMARC into our cybersecurity stack, we’re excited to offer a proactive solution that allows us to monitor and correct these issues before they escalate. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver accessible and affordable cybersecurity solutions that protect the businesses we support," said Peter DeFinis, CTO and Founder of TechForward IT.

"We are thrilled to welcome TechForward IT to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About TechForward IT

At TechForward IT, they pride themselves on being more than just your average IT team—they are committed to helping small to medium-sized businesses thrive in the Denver Metro area. With over 35 years of combined experience, they understand the critical importance of addressing cybersecurity threats before they escalate, particularly for their partners in the Construction, Energy, and Healthcare industries.

www.techforwardit.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com

