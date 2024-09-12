Dubai's Al Quoz Creative Zone Sees Rapid Growth, Cementing City’s Global Cultural Leadership

Al Quoz Creative Zone Al Quoz aerial shot

Dubai Culture enriches the city's creative landscape at Al Quoz Creative Zone, offering resources, opportunities, and a 10-year cultural visa for global talent.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The custodian of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to enrich the city’s cultural scene, by reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and building bridges of dialogue between various cultures.

One of Dubai’s flagship projects, the Al Quoz Creative Zone that was launched in April 2021 to support the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, is an integrated creative ecosystem that meets the requirements of talent and creative entrepreneurs who wish to invest in various areas of the creative economy. After listening to the creatives at Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai Culture partnered with leading entities across different sectors to develop and offer an array of services designed to empower them in a supportive cultural environment, ultimately promoting Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

These offerings include streamlined business licensing for various creative fields through the ‘Invest In Dubai’ platform, access to specialized workspaces through ‘LetsWork’, and tailored financial solutions for creative entrepreneurs through the Commercial Bank of Dubai, amongst other community services. Additionally, the popular long-term cultural visa offers a 10-year residency to accomplished creatives.

As an evolving cultural and creative district in Dubai, seamlessly blending industrial grit with artistic innovation, the Al Quoz Creative Zone has been successful thus far, attracting 367 new businesses in the cultural and creative industries so far in 2024, reaching a total of 1,503 cultural and creative businesses in since the launch of the zone in April 2021, employing over 3,000 creatives. The zone also witnessed a significant growth in activities this year, with 80 cultural and creative events held compared to just 35 in 2023. Further events, forums and workshops to support creative entrepreneurs as well as SMEs are in the pipeline, and Dubai Culture is optimistic about participation and footfall. With an upwards trajectory in sight, the Al Quoz Creative Zone’s success, among countless other initiatives, is proof of Dubai’s growing creative economy.

With multipurpose spaces, art workshops, and a smart rental platform, Al Quoz Creative Zone is fast becoming a global destination where creativity and commerce thrive side by side, perfectly aligned with Dubai’s vision of becoming a cultural leader by 2026, and playing a key role in Dubai's knowledge and innovation-based economy.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) encourages global creatives, artists, designers, and professionals working in the cultural and creative industries to apply for the cultural visa. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to obtain a 10-year residency in Dubai, enabling talented individuals to thrive in the city’s vibrant and dynamic creative ecosystem. To apply, visit Dubai Culture’s website.

