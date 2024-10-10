Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (Snow) – A Play by Bollywood Star Saurabh Shukla in Dubai

Saurabh Shukla Perform Live on Stage in Ashvin Gidwani's Barff (Snow) A scene from the Indian play Barff (Snow) Writer, director & actor Saurabh Shukla

A Gripping Thriller in Hindi (With English Subtitles) is Written, directed, and performed by acclaimed Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla.

It’s a thriller that excites and engages people throughout.” — The New Indian Express

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGP World , in association with Zabeel Theatre , proudly presents an immersive theatrical production in Dubai: Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (Snow).This captivating Hindi thriller (with English subtitles) is written, directed, and performed by renowned Bollywood Star Saurabh Shukla—celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire—invites audiences in Dubai to explore a gripping tale of truth, reality, and belief.'Barff' in the Indian language means 'Snow'. This award-winning theatrical production is set in the beautiful mountainous countryside of Kashmir, where Dr Kaul stumbles upon a mysterious village that unravels a thrilling story over a single night. The meticulously designed backdrop captures the majestic valley, blanketed in snow, creating an atmosphere of serene isolation. As the play unfolds, the stage comes alive with a mesmerising snowfall effect, further immersing the audience in the chilly, haunting beauty of the region. This attention to detail makes you feel as though you are right there in the heart of Kashmir, surrounded by its stunning, wintry landscape, enhancing the suspense and emotional depth of the story.The role is played by National Awardee and Bollywood star Saurabh Shukla, known for his roles in Oscar-winning films like Slumdog Millionaire, Satya, PK, Drishyam, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, Raid, Barfi, to name a few. His performance has received accolades accompanied by another national awardee Sunil Palwal of Uri, Bombay Meri Jaan fame. Aanchal Chauhan is the third explosive character in this tale of suspense.Besides touring extensively in India, this show has successfully performed in the USA, Hong Kong, Kuwait and now in Dubai on Fri, 8th November at the Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.Speaking about the play, Saurabh Shukla, writer, director, National Award winner, and Bollywood star expresses "Barff will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, with its icy grip tightening at every twist and turn." He emphasizes the play's intense narrative and its profound exploration of truth and belief, promising a gripping experience. Shukla adds, "My goal is to engage the audience deeply through masterful storytelling and a powerful portrayal of the protagonist, immersing them in the quest to uncover the 'Truth' that lies on the other side."Commenting on the play, Ashvin Gidwani, renowned producer and founder of AGP World, shared his excitement, stating, “We are proud to present Barff, a thrilling theatrical experience that challenges conventional ideas of truth and belief. Saurabh Shukla's immense talent as a writer, director, and actor makes this production a must-see for theatre enthusiasts.”The play is performed in Hindi with English subtitles, allowing not only Indian audiences but also making this gripping thriller accessible to a diverse audience, inviting everyone to experience the intense exploration of truth, belief, and reality, regardless of language barriers.Event Details:Date: Friday, 8 November 2024Time: Doors open at 7:30 pm, The Event starts at 8:00 pmVenue: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel SarayDuration: 110 minutes (including 10 minutes interval)Admission Age: 10 years old and aboveTickets: https://bit.ly/AshvinGidwaniSBarff_ZabeelTheatre_Dubai

Ashvin Gidwani's Barff (ICE) | Show Trailer

